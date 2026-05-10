Iranian supreme leader said to brief military chief on ‘new guiding measures’
Ali Abdollahi, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned the U.S. and Israel against making “errors.”
The head of Iran’s highest operational military command met with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and received “new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries,” Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.
Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, briefed Khamenei on the readiness of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces, according to Fars, which did not say when the meeting took place.
“The armed forces are ready to confront any action by the American-Zionist enemies. In case of any error by the enemy, Iran’s response will be swift, severe, and decisive,” Abdollahi was quoted as warning.
Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the U.S.-Israeli airstrike that killed his father, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Feb. 28.
While it is generally believed that Mojtaba is still alive, he has not appeared in public since the opening strike of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.”