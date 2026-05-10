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Exclusive: UC Law SF student gov order form for graduation keffiyehs

“At commencement this year, we want to support and uplift Palestinian students, faculty and the broader community,” per the order form. “Students nationwide have been suspended, expelled, arrested and now deported for their support of Palestinians’ human rights.”

May. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Woman Wearing a Keffiyeh and Holding Palestinian Flag
A woman wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag. Credit: hosnysalah/Pixabay.
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )

JNS obtained exclusive copies of an email from the student government at University of California Law, San Francisco, a public school that is part of the state university system, which includes an order form for graduation keffiyehs.

“Students nationwide have been suspended, expelled, arrested and now deported” for supporting Palestinians, the order form states.

The form was shared with JNS a day after UC Law SF told JNS that it “vigorously supports free speech rights.”

An April 20 email, which StandWithUs shared with JNS, that UC Law Associated Students apparently sent from an official university email address tells students that “at this year’s commencement, just as in the year before, we are organizing a keffiyeh order for graduation as a show of support with Palestinian students, faculty, and communities across the nation.”

The email states that “keffiyehs will be available at $12" and instructed students to fill out a linked “Solidarity with Palestine at Commencement and Keffiyeh Order Form” by May 1.

“At commencement this year, we want to support and uplift Palestinian students, faculty and the broader community,” the form states. “Students nationwide have been suspended, expelled, arrested and now deported for their support of Palestinians’ human rights.”

“Students on our own campus have expressed fear of conveying their identity and their beliefs,” the form adds. “With these concerns in mind, we hope you will join us in our public commitment to international law, human rights, nondiscrimination and free speech.”

Organizers said that they would be placing a bulk order “to make them very affordable” and asked students to “consider donating an extra $12, so other students who do not have the financial means can participate.”

“Of course, we understand people are in different situations regarding how much risk they can take on, so we encourage everyone, students and faculty alike, to participate however is best for them,” the form states.

Respondents are asked whether they will be wearing a “pin in support of Palestine” or wearing a keffiyeh, and if they are wearing a keffiyeh, if they already own one or are ordering one.

Commencement is scheduled for Monday afternoon, May 11, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Campus Antisemitism Education
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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