Israeli FM hosts Diaspora delegation to combat surging Jew-hatred

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Jerusalem on Tuesday with participants in the third J50 Forum, an initiative he established to bring together major Jewish communities and international Jewish organizations.

“We discussed our shared and deepening concern over the global rise in antisemitism, and the clear connection between the obsessive anti-Israel rhetoric of many governments and the growing attacks against Jewish communities,” Sa’ar wrote in an X post.

The forum, chaired by William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, has expanded its representation this year, Sa’ar said.

I was delighted to meet this morning with the third J50 Forum, an initiative I established as Foreign Minister to bring together the world’s major Jewish communities and international Jewish organizations.



I am pleased to see the Forum, chaired by William @Daroff, continuing to… pic.twitter.com/Wlq3OvguTf — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) September 1, 2026

The foreign minister also cited Israel’s recent diplomatic expansion, saying the number of foreign embassies in Jerusalem had doubled, Israel had opened five new embassies abroad and diplomatic ties had been upgraded worldwide.

“Above all, one thing is clear: united, we are stronger. By coming together in Jerusalem, we strengthen the bond between Israel and Jewish communities around the world,” Sa’ar concluded.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who is representing the organization at the J50 Forum, called the gathering an “important opportunity” for Jewish leaders worldwide “to connect, exchange ideas and really strengthen the relationship between the Jewish state and Jewish communities worldwide.”

Our CEO @JGreenblattADL is representing ADL at the 2026 #J50Forum. Jewish leaders from around the world are coming together to share ideas and work toward a future where Jewish communities can thrive openly and proudly everywhere.



Antisemitism is a global problem that requires… pic.twitter.com/z8cNndgmlI — ADL (@ADL) September 1, 2026

He said the discussions included “confronting the evil of anti-Zionism, enhancing our collective resilience in the face of information warfare and, ultimately, working together to ensure that Jewish communities, large and small, can thrive openly and proudly.”

Greenblatt described antisemitism as a global problem requiring global collaboration, emphasizing that “no single community or organization can tackle it alone.”

Sa’ar founded the J-50 Forum in May 2025 at the International Conference against Antisemitism held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The forum receives regular briefings from the foreign minister, ongoing updates and maintains daily contact with ministry officials.