More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Sa’ar announces rotating chairmanship for ‘J-50' Forum

The Israeli foreign minister stated that the role will strengthen coordination among Jewish community leaders worldwide and expand ongoing engagement with Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

May 28, 2026
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed the J50 Forum of leaders of Jewish communities worldwide, December 2025. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed the “J-50" Forum of leaders of Jewish communities worldwide, December 2025. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a virtual briefing this week with Jewish community leaders worldwide as part of the Foreign Ministry’s “J-50 Forum,” an initiative he launched in May 2025 to coordinate engagement with major Diaspora Jewish organizations amid rising global antisemitism.

Sa’ar said the forum brings together representatives of 50 Jewish communities and umbrella organizations and serves as a standing channel for regular updates and policy briefings from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“A year ago, I established the ‘J-50' Forum, bringing together leaders of 50 Jewish communities from around the world. We remain in regular contact, which also enables us to convey our diplomatic and public diplomacy messages,” Sa’ar wrote.

He said he briefs participants via Zoom monthly and uses the forum to maintain ongoing coordination with Diaspora leadership.

Marking the forum’s one-year anniversary, Sa’ar announced the establishment of a rotating chairmanship among its members. The first chair will be William Daroff, chief executive officer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The Foreign Ministry said the forum provides participants with regular briefings, ongoing updates and direct communication with ministry officials, including daily contact channels between meetings.

According to the ministry, the initiative is intended to strengthen coordination between Israel and organized Jewish communities worldwide on issues including public diplomacy, security concerns and responses to antisemitism.

EXPLORE JNS
Christian Menefee campaigns at Texas Southern University's Homecoming Parade on Oct. 17, 2025. Credit: 2C2K Photography/Flickr/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Christian Menefee defeats longtime Democratic Rep. Al Green in newly drawn Texas district
After his loss, Green blasted AIPAC for labeling him “anti-Israel.”
May 28, 2026
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
NY man sentenced to 10 years for role in Iran-backed plot to kill Iranian-American journalist
Jonathan Loadholt, 37, is the second man sentenced in an IRGC-linked plot to assassinate Masih Alinejad, an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime.
May 28, 2026
European Commission, Brussels
World News
EU sanctions Nachala, Regavim and other Judea and Samaria groups
The bloc accused the organizations and activists of supporting violence and the displacement of Palestinians in the territory.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion welcomes an early Israel Bonds delegation to Jerusalem. Credit: TBone1116/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Maryland pension system denies reports that it is boycotting Israel Bonds
The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System told JNS that it “has not adopted any policies to discourage or prohibit investments in Israel bonds.”
May 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Seed + Mill
U.S. News
Brooklyn co-op voted to boycott products made by Israeli Arab-owned factory, tahini vendor says
“I just can’t think of a better example of how Israel is not an apartheid state when you look at the people who are actually making our products,” Rachel Simons, whose products are now banned at the Park Slope Coop, told JNS.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations Building
Israel News
‘We are done with this UN secretary-general,’ Danon says, after Israel put on sexual violence ‘list of shame’
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres’s decision is “a moral disgrace that proves that Guterres has lost all credibility,” Danny Danon said.
May 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
War against Israel targets the British Museum
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow