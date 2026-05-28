Sa’ar announces rotating chairmanship for ‘J-50' Forum

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a virtual briefing this week with Jewish community leaders worldwide as part of the Foreign Ministry’s “J-50 Forum,” an initiative he launched in May 2025 to coordinate engagement with major Diaspora Jewish organizations amid rising global antisemitism.

Sa’ar said the forum brings together representatives of 50 Jewish communities and umbrella organizations and serves as a standing channel for regular updates and policy briefings from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“A year ago, I established the ‘J-50' Forum, bringing together leaders of 50 Jewish communities from around the world. We remain in regular contact, which also enables us to convey our diplomatic and public diplomacy messages,” Sa’ar wrote.

He said he briefs participants via Zoom monthly and uses the forum to maintain ongoing coordination with Diaspora leadership.

Marking the forum’s one-year anniversary, Sa’ar announced the establishment of a rotating chairmanship among its members. The first chair will be William Daroff, chief executive officer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The Foreign Ministry said the forum provides participants with regular briefings, ongoing updates and direct communication with ministry officials, including daily contact channels between meetings.

According to the ministry, the initiative is intended to strengthen coordination between Israel and organized Jewish communities worldwide on issues including public diplomacy, security concerns and responses to antisemitism.