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What Netanyahu has systematically accomplished for Israel and its citizens

Over three decades, he dismantled Oslo, transformed the economy, fostered free trade, boosted high-tech, fought terrorism and built geopolitical ties, all in an effort to elevate the Jewish state.

Mendi Glik
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson, on Aug. 5, 2026. Their remains were brought back to Israel from Belgrade. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson, on Aug. 5, 2026. Their remains were brought back to Israel from Belgrade. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Mendi Glik
Mendi Glik Mendi Glik
Mendi Glik, a columnist and commentator, focuses on Israeli politics, current affairs and cultural trends. A software developer, he is the founder and editor-in-chief of Opli, an international technology and photonics magazine.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

A Place Among the Nations, the landmark book published by Benjamin Netanyahu in 1993, opens with something deeply characteristic of its author: a historical story. The first chapter begins with Theodor Herzl’s pivotal 1895 meeting in Paris with his friend Max Nordau.

Netanyahu is not merely well-read; he has a profound passion for history and is guided by it. As the son of longtime professor Benzion Netanyahu, the renowned historian of medieval Spanish Jewry, his worldview and core philosophy are fundamentally historically driven.

Those who have interviewed him over the years know his distinct habit of eagerly mentioning the latest biography or historical volume he has just finished. Netanyahu is a true man of letters. Even while bearing the weight of one of the most demanding jobs in the world, he remains an insatiable reader, constantly consuming history and biographies.

Indeed, one of the most recognizable images of Netanyahu over his decades in power is him with a book in hand—whether on long-haul diplomatic flights or amid grueling, marathon Knesset debates. He doesn’t view Israel through the narrow lens of the daily news cycle, but through a long historical framework.

On Oct. 27, Israelis will vote on Netanyahu’s final term against Israeli general and statesman Gadi Eisenkot. Beyond the current war, this election serves as a referendum on Netanyahu’s strategy since 1996.

Most politicians do not lead events. They are led by them, drifting from one news cycle to the next. Netanyahu has always been the rare exception. Shaped by elite military service; studies in the United States, including at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and corporate consulting, he operates much like a tech CEO executing a strategic roadmap: managing circumstances rather than letting circumstances manage him.

Guided by a vision he articulated in his early writings—most notably, A Place Among the Nations—Netanyahu has spent nearly three decades executing a systematic grand strategy. To understand his tenure, one must evaluate his career not through daily headlines, but through the three interconnected pillars of his 30-year doctrine:

Dismantling the Oslo Framework: Undermining and ultimately replacing the disastrous Oslo Accords with a policy of peace through strength, and rejecting the traditional land-for-peace paradigm.

The Free-Market Revolution: Transforming Israel’s historically socialist, centralized economy into an agile, high-tech capitalist power through sweeping deregulation and the privatization of state-controlled monopolies.

Regional Power Projection: Building Israel’s diplomatic, technological, and military capabilities to establish it as an indispensable regional superpower—proving that strategic relevance and alliances are forged through sheer strength rather than concessions.

Guided by a vision he articulated in his early writings, he has spent nearly three decades executing a systematic grand strategy.

Upon taking office in 1996, Netanyahu inherited the Oslo Accords—a signed agreement with the Arab population of Judea and Samaria, fully backed by Washington. Outright cancellation was politically impossible, so he executed a master plan centered on a game-changing principle: reciprocity. (Meaning, “If they give, they will receive; if they don’t, they won’t.”)

He inserted non-negotiable conditions: full recognition of Israel as a sovereign Jewish state, a complete end to terrorism and comprehensive reform of hate-filled Palestinian textbooks. In short, he demanded that the Arab population of Judea and Samaria act like the Swiss before receiving a state—a transformation he knew would never happen.

By maintaining these unyielding demands—standing like a rock even under intense pressure from an openly hostile Obama administration—he systematically neutralized the Oslo framework without ever formally breaking it, ensuring a sanctuary for armed militants was never established in Judea and Samaria.

In 1996, when Netanyahu was elected prime minister for the first time, an average Israeli citizen could not legally open or maintain a foreign-currency bank account abroad. Israelis could not freely invest overseas or manage capital outside the country. Israel’s GDP sat at roughly $110 billion.

Netanyahu systematically dismantled this apparatus.

Spearheading a sweeping foreign-currency deregulation—initiated on Aug. 13, 1997, and realized in 1998—he granted Israelis the freedom to hold foreign currency and manage capital internationally. By slashing corporate taxes and privatizing state monopolies, he transformed Israel into a high-tech capitalist superpower—second only to Silicon Valley—in what was later dubbed the “Start-Up Nation.”

Concurrently, he forced through offshore natural-gas development, achieving energy independence and turning Israel into a vital exporter to Egypt and Jordan. Today, Israel’s GDP surpasses $530 billion—with per capita GDP exceeding the United Kingdom and France—while Egyptian energy stability relies on Israeli gas, fundamentally elevating Israel’s geopolitical standing.

Parallel to economic liberalization, Netanyahu redefined Israel’s relationship with Washington—transitioning from client-state dependency to a strategic partnership. Civilian economic aid was phased out entirely, while military cooperation deepened, turning Israel into a premier co-developer of U.S. defense technology and a vital intelligence partner. Israel became America’s co-developer for cutting-edge defense—from Arrow missiles to F-35 software.

Simultaneously, Netanyahu shattered the foreign-policy dogma—epitomized by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in 2016—that regional peace required Palestinian statehood. Through “peace through strength,” the 2020 Abraham Accords forged historic alliances with Arab nations based on shared interests.

The ultimate test arrived after Oct. 7, 2023. Seizing the moment, Netanyahu systematically dismantled Iran’s “Ring of Fire”—decimating Hamas, neutralizing Hezbollah and paving the way for the collapse of the Assad regime before striking directly at Iran’s nuclear and defense infrastructure.

The flip side of a leader consumed by grand strategy is a frequent failure to manage micro-level domestic realities. While Netanyahu solved the macro-threat of illegal immigration with the Sinai border fence, he failed to deport illegal border-crossers inside the country. Similarly, for decades, he ignored Israel’s dysfunctional judicial system as it transformed into a self-selecting juristocracy, expending political capital on reform only after facing dubious personal indictments.

At 76, if re-elected, Netanyahu’s next term will mark his final mandate.

His agenda focuses on leapfrogging Israel’s dominance: constructing a Japanese-style bullet train network to link the periphery to high-tech hubs, positioning Israel as a global AI superpower, actively engaging with industry leaders like billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to draw massive foreign investment and building a fully self-sufficient domestic defense industry, even floating the ambitious vision of domestically developing Israel’s own stealth aircraft capabilities.

Domestically, he still seeks to complete a balanced judicial reform to ensure broad democratic representation.

As Israelis prepare to vote on Oct. 27, Netanyahu seeks one final term to solidify these mega-projects and secure his legacy for the next generation.

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