Katz: IRGC naval commander slain

The Israel Defense Forces targeted and killed the commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps overnight Wednesday, along with senior naval command officials, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, who was slain in a “precise and lethal operation,” was responsible for mining and blocking of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping transit, Katz said in a recorded message during a situational assessment with senior officials from Israel’s defense establishment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“This is a clear message to all senior members of the Iranian terrorist organization, the Revolutionary Guards that currently controls Iran: The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one. Congratulations to the IDF on the flawless execution,” the minister said.

Katz added that this was also “important news for our American partners as an expression of the IDF’s assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and of the historic partnership between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and between the two countries and their militaries.”

He vowed to continue operating in Iran with “full force” to achieve the objectives of the war.

The defense minister in his recorded message opened by expressing condolences on the death of IDF Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, “who fought bravely together with his comrades to bring security to the residents of the north.”

Greenberg, 21, was killed in action fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, according to the military.

Greenberg, from the central Israeli city of Petach Tikvah, served as a combat soldier in the in Golani Infantry Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion, the IDF said, adding that his family was informed.

The death toll among Israeli troops since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border terrorist massacre now stands at 928, according to IDF figures.