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Netanyahu at Judea and Samaria event: This land ‘will remain ours’

The Israeli premier predicted a major wave of aliyah and vowed to eliminate remaining threats from Iran and its regional proxies.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse, Sara, (center) attend the annual flagship event of the Binyamin Regional Council in Judea and Samaria on Aug. 25, 2026. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, attend the annual flagship event of the Binyamin Regional Council in Judea and Samaria on Aug. 25, 2026. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
(Aug. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Speaking at the Binyamin Regional Council’s annual flagship event highlighting the past year’s achievements in Judea and Samaria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday night that the Land of Israel “will remain ours.”

“Today, many of our brothers and sisters around the world understand: This is our land and it will remain ours,” Netanyahu told Judea and Samaria leaders at the event, which he attended with his wife, Sara.

In remarks translated from Hebrew, he added, “And when I say our land, every Jewish man and every Jewish woman, the door is open. We are waiting for you. In the State of Israel, in the heart of the Land of Israel.”

Those attending the event, Netanyahu said, were “preparing the ground for a very large aliyah [immigration wave] that will come.”

The Binyamin Regional Council governs 47 Israeli communities in an area stretching from north of Jerusalem in Samaria to the Jerusalem Mountains in Judea.

The outgoing government has established and regularized 104 communities and 160 farms, Netanyahu said, adding that more were on the way.

Part of the work was carried out under the Biden administration and part under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, he said.

“It isn’t easy, it’s never easy. The Land of Israel is acquired through suffering,” Netanyahu said. “Sometimes also through smiles, sometimes also through arguments, but it is being acquired by us. We are not giving up, we have a vision, this is our land, and it will remain ours.”

Some wish to uproot Israelis not only from Judea and Samaria but “altogether from the State of Israel,” Israel’s longest-serving prime minister continued.

This campaign “has gained considerable momentum and exposure during the three years of the War of Revival,” he said, referring to the ongoing multifront war that began when thousands of Palestinian terrorists from Gaza invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“The axis [led by Iran] that we broke has not yet disappeared,” Netanyahu said. “But we are determined to ensure that there will be no threat—not from the Gaza Strip, and we have done a great deal on that front; not from Lebanon, and we have done a great deal there; not from Syria—we have security zones today inside those countries.

Netanyahu praised the Trump administration for tightening economic sanctions against those assisting the Iranian regime, describing the move as “very important.”

“We still have more challenges ahead of us. The Iranian challenge is not over yet; we need to finish that challenge. In Gaza, in Lebanon, and in other arenas as well—and we are determined to do so,” he said. “We are determined to ensure, and I am determined to ensure, that there will be no threat from Iran either.”

Judea and Samaria Iran
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