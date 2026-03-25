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News   Israel News

Over 5,000 treated in Israeli hospitals since start of Iran war, Health Ministry says

Twelve people remain hospitalized in serious condition.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Over 5,000 treated in Israeli hospitals since start of Iran war, Health Ministry says

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People injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
People injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
David Cohen/Flash90

The number of people evacuated to Israeli hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28 stands at 5,045, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

Of these, 120 remain hospitalized or in emergency departments, including 12 who are in serious condition, 27 in satisfactory condition and 79 in good condition, with one undergoing medical evaluation, according to the ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, 204 additional injured people were hospitalized, including one in serious condition, nine in satisfactory condition and 184 in good condition. One person was still undergoing medical evaluation, it added.

Nine people, most of them children, were injured—ranging from light to moderate wounds—when an Iranian cluster munition struck Bnei Brak on Tuesday night.

The Magen David Adom emergency response organization said its medics evacuated to local hospitals “a 23-year-old man in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds and eight injured in good condition with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, including six children.”

In another incident in the Upper Galilee, a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon killed a 27-year-old Israeli woman, while lightly wounding two others.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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