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News   Israel News

One killed, two wounded in Hezbollah rocket assault on Galilee

Nuriel Dubin, 27, was a resident of Moshav Margaliot.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol

One killed, two wounded in Hezbollah rocket assault on Galilee

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Nuriel Dubin, 27, from Moshav Margaliot, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on March 24, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
Nuriel Dubin, 27, from Moshav Margaliot, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on March 24, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the family.

An Israeli woman was killed and two others suffered light wounds in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Upper Galilee on Tuesday evening, according to Israeli medical officials.

The Magen David Adom emergency response group said medics responded to reports of a woman who was found “with no signs of life and severe multi-system trauma” near the Mahanayim Junction in the Rosh Pina area, adding that her death was pronounced at the scene.

“MDA teams treated two individuals at the scene who were lightly injured by glass shards and did not require evacuation to a hospital,” it said.

Moshav Margaliot later named the slain victim as Nuriel Dubin, 27, a resident of the agricultural community. Dubin worked as a youth counselor and a preschool assistant and also served as a combat reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, the moshav stated.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Likud lawmaker Tally Gotliv told JNS on Wednesday that Hezbollah is the long arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose mission it is to weaken and harm the Zionist ethos.

“Their goal is to establish a state from the river to the sea, from the north to the Gulf of Aqaba, as [senior Hamas leader] Khaled Mashaal said,” Gotliv told JNS.

“Within the framework of the ceasefire, after greatly weakening Hezbollah, Israel opened fire on every ceasefire transgression. Still, Hezbollah poses a tangible threat to the citizens of the north and the State of Israel will show no mercy to prevent risks to northern towns and villages,” she said.

“There is no other way but to increase control and the border up to the Litani,” Gotliv added, referencing the river that lies some 20 miles north of the Blue Line, which currently demarcates the unofficial border between Israel and Lebanon.

IDF ground and aerial operations in Lebanon continue in full force, according to a series of military statements released on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Overnight Tuesday, the IDF struck a series of Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including a command center in the southern Beirut suburbs of Dahieh, other infrastructure sites and terrorists, it said.

The IDF also hit multiple gas stations belonging to the Al-Amana company, which it said it “controlled by Hezbollah and serves as significant financial infrastructure supporting its terrorist activities.”

“The gas stations generate millions of dollars in revenue for Hezbollah and its operations, and serve as yet another example of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians while operating under civilian cover to advance terrorist activities,” it added.

The attacks on Al-Amana’s facilities followed a wave of strike on Tuesday destroying fuel stations used by Hezbollah to refuel trucks transporting weapons and terrorists.

Meanwhile, during ground operations in Southern Lebanon, IDF troops ordered a strike to dismantle a weapons storage depot, the army said in a separate statement.

“Following the strike, several terrorists were identified fleeing the site, and were subsequently eliminated by the Israeli Air Force, guided by ground forces,” it added.

In another operation, soldiers dismantled Hezbollah command centers while seizing numerous weapons that were used by the terror group “to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.” The troops also eliminated an armed terrorist with an RPG and a Kalashnikov rifle, who had approached the soldiers in a threatening manner.

Overnight on Tuesday, IAF aircraft identified and eliminated a Hezbollah cell that had fired rockets toward troops operating in Lebanon’s south. No injuries to Israeli soldiers were reported in the incident.

“Over the past several days, IDF troops have struck multiple terror infrastructure sites and anti-tank targets in order to remove the threat of fire directed at IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon and toward Israeli communities in the north,” according to the military.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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