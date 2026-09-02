More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Tali Dee gets married wearing her mother’s wedding dress

The 20-year-old bride lost her mother and two sisters in a deadly Palestinian terror attack in the Jordan Valley three years ago.

Etgar Lefkovits
Rabbi Leo Dee embraces his daughter Tali at her marriage on August 30, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Rabbi Leo Dee embraces his daughter Tali at her marriage on August 30, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Tali Dee, the British-born Israeli teen who lost her mother and two sisters in a deadly Palestinian terror attack in the Jordan Valley three years ago, got married on Sunday.

The 20-year-old-bride wore her mother’s wedding dress at the marriage.

“They are a role model to all of how we can rebuild after tragedy,” the bride’s father, Rabbi Leo Dee, told JNS on Tuesday.

The Dees became the face of national tragedy when Leo’s wife Lucy Dee, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 while driving towards the Israeli city of Tiberias on the shores of the Sea of Galilee for a vacation during the Passover holiday.

Maia’s friends sewed the chuppah or marriage canopy, and dedicated it to her memory. The music at the wedding, held at Kibbutz Hulda in central Israel, was selected in memory of Rina, their father said.

‘A match made in Auschwitz’

After her family’s personal tragedy, Tali Dee went on a trip to Poland with his religious high school seminary to tour the Nazi death camps, where she met her future mother- and sister-in-law, Dee recounted.

“Have we got a boy for you,” they told her, Dee said.

He called it “the shidduch or match made in Auschwitz.”

On her return to Israel, Tali Dee met her future husband, Ariel Rosenfeld, and the two dated for the next two years while they both served in the Israeli Air Force, where Rosenfeld is an officer.

Rosenfeld is an eight-generation Jerusalemite, although his father, like the Dees, was born in the United Kingdom.

“He passed the test,” Dee said.

Rabbi Dee, who was left to care for his three surviving children after his family’s tragedy, remarried last year.

Looking back, he said his daughter’s wedding was her mother’s wish, who had loved Israel passionately.

“This was her mother’s dream: that we should come to Israel and the kids establish themselves for life,” he said.

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
September 1, 2026 05:12 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Mindy Klein Canada
Israel News
Canadians moving to Israel find Jewish future, worry about those left behind
“We’re very proud Jews. We want to live like proud Jews,” a Toronto-area father told JNS.
Aug. 31, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram (left) shakes hands with his Greek counterpart, Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, after signing an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense export agreement at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Aug. 31, 2026. Photo: Israel Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel, Greece ink $3.5 billion ‘Achilles Shield’ defense pact
The arms accord will see the largest-ever military export sale between Jerusalem and Athens.
Aug. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
02:09
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet Congo’s president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
07:59
Israel marks 85 years since Nazi yellow-star decree
07:36
Pezeshkian says Iran would reciprocate if US resumes compliance with June deal
07:14
Tel Aviv expands school smartphone ban
06:47
Waltz urges global enforcement of Iran sanctions
06:29
Netanyahu opens school year at Ramle elementary school
06:11
Beit Shemesh approved for private firearms licensing
05:50
Waltz: UN special rapporteur system ‘broken’
05:31
Ex-Israeli police superintendent joins Abbas’s Arab Ra’am Party
05:14
IDF strikes several Gaza targets to remove threats to troops
05:12
Danon accuses UN rapporteur Albanese of antisemitism
04:53
Herzog marks school opening with appeal for missing Haymanut Kasau
04:33
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient treated in isolation
04:11
Netanyahu meets IDF reservists featured in traveling exhibition
03:51
Bessent outlines four core demands for Iran to negotiate on deal
03:30
IDF kills Hamas commander in Gaza City
03:10
Danon meets Venezuelan UN envoy after years of estrangement
02:45
Trump calls Iran conflict ‘relatively little war’ for US
02:29
Netanyahu applauds $3 billion-plus ‘Achilles Shield’ deal
02:03
Netanyahu meets Mossad chief at agency headquarters
01:56
Israeli FM accuses Turkey of ‘lies and blood libels’ against Israel
01:37
Tanker struck by three projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
01:29
Noa community established in northern Samaria
01:08
Israel’s Gaza-border school enrollment up 9% since Oct. 7
00:44
Herzog mourns Israeli Nobel laureate Ada Yonath
13:45
Student who drew swastikas during class at Michigan school disciplined, superintendent tells JNS
13:22
‘Historic that it’s even happening,’ Huckabee says of Israel-Lebanon talks
13:13
House speaker suggests Iran operations could be completed by midterms
More Updates
JNS TV
Palestinians inspect a house that was set on fire and spray-painted with graffiti during an attack by a group of extremist Jewish settlers in the village of Osarin on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The ‘settler violence’ story that wasn’t true
September 1, 2026 04:31 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The loose cannon on Trump’s deck
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus