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News   Israel News

Two IDF reservists killed in Gaza drone explosion

The military grounds attack and munition-dropping drones as it investigates whether a technical malfunction or enemy interference caused the incident.

JNS Staff
Master Sgt. (res.) Ofek Moalem (left) and Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Kali, who were killed when an IDF drone exploded during operations in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Master Sgt. (res.) Ofek Moalem (left) and Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Kali, who were killed when an IDF drone exploded during operations in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Sept. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Two Israeli reservists were killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday when a military drone they were operating crashed inside an IDF outpost and exploded, according to the IDF.

The IDF identified the slain soldiers as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Nadav Kali, 24, from Har Halutz in the Galilee, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ofek Moalem, 23, from Jerusalem. Both were combat soldiers in the 7007th Battalion of the 16th Infantry Brigade.

The soldiers were evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where they were pronounced dead.

According to an initial investigation cited by Israeli media, the reservists were operating explosive drones against a terrorist in the northern Gaza Strip.

The first drone successfully completed its mission, but during a second operation, another drone unexpectedly returned toward the Israeli force and crashed inside its outpost.

Kali and Moalem approached the crashed drone to investigate, at which point it exploded, 99th Division commander Brig. Gen. Elad Tzuri said, according to military sources. Tzuri described the two reservists as “excellent soldiers.”

The 16th Brigade has been operating in the area of the northern Gaza Strip since Sept. 10.

The military is investigating why the drone returned toward the Israeli troops and how its explosive payload detonated after it crashed.

One possibility being examined is whether Hamas used electronic warfare capabilities to interfere with the drone. However, the IDF currently assesses that Hamas does not possess the operational capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum required to cause such an incident.

Investigators are also examining the possibility of a technical malfunction. The military has not publicly specified whether the aircraft involved was a suicide drone designed to detonate on impact or a drone designed to drop munitions.

Pending the investigation, the IDF grounded attack drones and drones used to place munitions across its combat sectors. The incident occurred as the 16th Brigade continues operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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