More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli chess teams forfeit matches after FIDE ‘breaches’ Yom Kippur understanding

The Dutch and Bulgarian men’s and women’s teams were awarded a 4-0 technical victory over the Israeli teams, which chose to honor the holy day.

JNS Staff
A chess board is seen in a chess tournament held at the Knesset. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
A chess board is seen in a chess tournament held at the Knesset. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
(Sept. 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s men’s and women’s chess teams pulled out of their sixth-round matches against the Netherlands and Bulgaria at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan that were scheduled to take place on Monday, after both opponents declined requests to change the date, which fell on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) “breached” its commitment and forced the Israeli teams to miss the games on Yom Kippur, the Israel Chess Federation said in a Hebrew-language statement on Sunday.

“In an official letter sent to the Israel Chess Federation, FIDE undertook to ensure that the games involving the two Israeli teams on Sept. 20 would conclude by 5 p.m., and that the games on Sept. 21 would begin no earlier than 7:30 p.m., after the end of Yom Kippur,” the Israeli association said.

“In practice, the games were not adjusted in accordance with this commitment, and both teams—the men’s and women’s—were required to play during Yom Kippur,” the chess body continued. “Out of respect for the holy day and for the players representing the teams, Israel did not show up for the games, and both teams were recorded as having suffered technical losses without points,” it added.

The Israel Chess Federation went on to say that it will demand explanations from FIDE and seek to remedy the “sporting injustice” caused to Israel’s teams.

The statement further attached a letter issued by FIDE on Jan. 15 that confirmed that the schedule of the Israeli teams in the Olympiad would be adjusted to accommodate for Yom Kippur.

According to Ynet, the agreement to adjust the matches’ hours was not incorporated into the competition regulations, leaving the decision to alter the timings with the respective national teams playing against the Israeli teams.

Contrary to the Dutch and Bulgarian teams, the Colombian and Singaporean teams agreed to start their matches against Israel early on Sunday—before the start of Yom Kippur—enabling these matches to go ahead as originally agreed, the report added.

The Israeli teams were recorded a technical 0-4 loss to the Netherlands and Bulgaria due to their decision not to show up.

Sports Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Gaza City to be ‘evacuated’ if Hamas kidnaps Israeli soldier or civilian
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the warning comes on the back of “various intelligence reports.”
September 22, 2026 06:35 AM
JNS Staff
Film, Camera, Movie
U.S. News
Richmond film festival doubles down on Israeli films after it was boycotted last year
“I’m on high alert,” the festival founder told JNS, after anti-Israel activists targeted the event in 2025.
Sept. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The skyline of downtown Belleville, Ontario, on the eastern end of Lake Ontario, July 2011. Credit: P199 via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Police officer wounded in shooting outside synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, on Yom Kippur
“Canada’s government will do everything in our power to support law enforcement in ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable,” said Premier Mark Carney.
Sept. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
06:55
Israeli Arab arrested after 187,000 suspected drug pills seized in Bethlehem
06:33
Netherlands criminalizes trade in goods from Judea, Samaria, Golan
06:09
Israeli envoy sounds alarm over left-wing party’s win in Berlin election
05:48
Herzog invites public to President’s Residence for Sukkot
05:27
Board of Peace: ‘All parties’ must fulfill Gaza plan commitments
05:24
Katz warns of Hamas plan to kidnap Israelis
05:05
Somaliland mission highlights Huckabee appearance at Jerusalem event
04:44
Sa’ar slams Miliband over silence on Samaria terror attack
04:33
Netanyahu offers condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
04:24
Israel holds memorial for soldiers killed in Yom Kippur War
04:22
Canadian Jewish groups demand action after Belleville synagogue shooting
04:01
Arab Israeli sentenced after filming Gallant’s home for Iranian agent
03:42
B’nai Brith Canada calls synagogue shooting a ‘wake-up call’
03:28
Ben-Gvir: Samaria terrorist must face death penalty
03:21
Iran’s Pezeshkian departs for UN General Assembly
03:01
Samaria: Hundreds attend funeral of Israeli father murdered on Yom Kippur eve
02:41
Israel Football Association blasts Ireland manager over ‘genocide’ remark
02:19
After Trump meeting, Mamdani renews support for arresting Netanyahu
02:19
Israel FM: Canada synagogue shooting is ‘further escalation’ in antisemitism crisis
01:59
Poilievre: Canadian Jews must live ‘free from terror’ after synagogue shooting
01:38
Magen David Adom treats 3,322 people over Yom Kippur
01:18
IDF strikes Hamas infrastructure after explosive hits engineering vehicle
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Indian Jewish general who shaped the birth of Bangladesh
Eliezer Avraham
Mike Holmes. Credit: Courtesy.
Walter E. Block
Opinion
Challenging the one-sided boycott of ‘West Bank’ exports
Mike Holmes, Walter E. Block