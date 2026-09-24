The Quad examines Motaz Azaiza, Gaza media claims and shifting U.S. views on Israel

A prominent Gazan journalist just admitted he withheld footage of Israeli hostages being beaten, and “The Quad” says his revelations raise much bigger questions about what the world has been shown from Gaza.

Emily Schrader and the panel examine Motaz Azaiza’s interview, including his description of a Hamas-linked journalists’ WhatsApp group and his decision not to publish certain footage from October 7. They also dig into polling presented by CNN showing a dramatic deterioration in American attitudes toward Israel and debate what is driving that shift. Plus, the panel tackles anti-Israel protests targeting Jews on Yom Kippur and the backlash engulfing Ed Sheeran, before naming this week’s Scumbags and Heroes.