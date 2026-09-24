Gazan photojournalist Motaz Azaiza describes Hamas influence over journalists in Gaza

A celebrated Gazan journalist just made stunning admissions about October 7...and what he revealed about Hamas’s influence over journalists in Gaza may be even bigger.

In this episode of “Axis of Truth”, Emily Schrader examines comments from photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, including his account of filming Israeli hostages being beaten and withholding the footage because he feared consequences for those involved. She also breaks down his description of a journalists’ WhatsApp group allegedly administered by a Hamas media official and what it could mean for international reporting from Gaza. Plus, Emily investigates reports of Iranian security forces using schools for military purposes, takes on the growing focus on Gaza among radical-left political movements in Germany and Britain and unloads on the controversy surrounding Macklemore, Ed Sheeran and the latest battle over anti-Israel activism in the music industry.