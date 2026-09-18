More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Exhibit at NY Holocaust museum shows how Jews tried to ‘speak through history’ by hiding items in death camps

“One of the least appreciated forms of resistance are the efforts by Jews to maintain cultural and religious traditions while under sustained, brutal assault,” the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum director told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
A metal container used to bury documents from the secret Oneg Shabbat archive in the Warsaw Ghetto, on display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
(Sept. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Much has been said about the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and other physical efforts to overthrow the Nazis during World War II. There was also a quieter form or non-violent resistance, which doesn’t get enough attention, according to Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

“During the Holocaust, Jews resisted in partisan movements as well as uprisings in ghettos, camps, even killing centers,” she told JNS. “One of the least appreciated forms of resistance are the efforts by Jews to maintain cultural and religious traditions while under sustained, brutal assault.”

Emanuel Ringelblum, a Polish Jewish historian who created the clandestine Oneg Shabbat archive in the Warsaw Ghetto, “understood that by gathering evidence of Jewish life and death, he could defy his killers by leaving a record for the future,” according to Bloomfield.

“He was determined that the victims themselves could speak directly to new generations through their secret archive,” she said.

The Nazis murdered Ringelblum and his family in 1944 after finding their hiding place.

Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Tamar Rabinowitz, senior curator at the Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City, told JNS that the archive offers a broader understanding of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust, beyond the better-known Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

“Reclaiming your right to tell your own story, what happened to you in your own words, is such a profound, active agency and claiming agency,” she told JNS. “We have these documents of Nazi occupation, Nazi plans, Nazi horrors, but to tell it through the eyes of the people who experienced it is our mission.”

The first cache of the Oneg Shabbat archive was found 80 years ago, on Sept. 18, 1946. The Museum of Jewish Heritage, located in Battery Park near the former World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, opened an exhibition about the archive today.

The title of the exhibit, which is on view until Feb. 14 and focuses on the “underground archive of the Warsaw Ghetto,” comes from Lejzor Czarnobroda, a young Jewish man who secretly documented life in the ghetto.

“Will these words reach you, faithful friend? Will they ever come to light?” he wrote. “Because for you, I write.

“Lejzor perished during the Holocaust,” Sara Softness, director of cultural affairs at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, told JNS. “He was killed at the Treblinka death camp. So all that remains of his words are those words.”

Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
A metal container used to bury documents from the secret Oneg Shabbat archive in the Warsaw Ghetto, on display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

The writer’s words were part of a broader effort by the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto to preserve their experiences as they lived through Nazi persecution, according to Softness, who worked with the Emanuel Ringelblum Jewish Historical Institute in Poland, which developed the show.

“They’re doing this work so that it could speak through history, and now it comes to us,” Softness told JNS.

The archive contains nearly 35,000 documents secretly collected and created by Jews living in the ghetto between 1940 and 1943. The materials include diaries, testimonies, letters, underground newspapers, artwork, children’s writings, ration cards and other records of daily life under Nazi occupation.

The U.S. debut of the exhibition includes nearly a dozen original artifacts and documents selected from the archive, including one of the 10 metal boxes used to bury materials beneath the ghetto.

Members of the Oneg Shabbat (“joy of the Sabbath”) network, led by Ringelblum, gathered materials as Nazi persecution intensified. Recognizing that they likely would not survive, they hid the archive underground, hoping for its eventual recovery.

Only three members of the group survived, according to Softness. One knew the location of a buried cache and helped lead the excavation that recovered it in 1946. Two large milk cans containing additional documents were found in 1950.

“Will These Words Reach You?” exhibit about a secret archive at the Warsaw Ghetto at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
1 of 4
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
2 of 4
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
3 of 4
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
4 of 4
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
“Will These Words Reach You?” exhibit about a secret archive at the Warsaw Ghetto at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
Warsaw Ghetto archive Museum of Jewish Heritage Holocaust
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Display at the Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit “Will These Words Reach You? The Underground Archive of the Warsaw Ghetto” in New York City, Sept. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Softness described the collection as an “invaluable record of Jewish firsthand witnessing” and said that network members showed “incredible bravery” and foresight by continuing to document their lives despite knowing they probably wouldn’t survive.

The exhibition includes diary entries, announcements that would have been posted on the ghetto walls, artwork, an invitation to a Passover Seder and the metal container that contained part of the archive.

Softness said that the personal writings of the young people, in particular, who were involved in creating and hiding the archive have been among the most meaningful parts of working on the exhibition.

“It shows an amazing deal of maturity and resilience,” she told JNS.

Rabinowitz said that documenting history remains central to the exhibition.

“The most profound thing for me is this act of reclamation of your own voice, of the voices of the people who experience it,” she told JNS, “and the profound importance of documenting our history.”

Holocaust
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
United Nations Headquarters Building
U.S. News
Washington tells UN to pick chief to return to its ‘primary purpose,’ not more ‘absurd, politicized, woke ideology’
The State Department weighed in, as the United Nations Security Council readies for its third straw poll to pick the new secretary-general.
September 18, 2026 09:18 AM
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, June 11, 2024, Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hunter Biden accuses Israel of allowing Oct. 7 massacre to carry out ‘plan’
The former president’s son pointed to a “bombshell” report that he said had been published a few days earlier, apparently referring to claims by Haaretz.
Sept. 17, 2026
Or Shaked
Mamdani Rama Duwaji
U.S. News
Modern Orthodox Jewish day schools planning to pray outside NYC mayor’s residence on Friday
Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, told JNS that the gathering is meant to be a “positive statement” that “We’re here. We’re Jewish. We want to be safe and express our Zionism.”
Sept. 16, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Saudi Arabia discovers the value of a strong Israel
Fiamma Nirenstein