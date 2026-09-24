More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Late Daystar founder Joni Lamb tops listing of Israel’s Christian Allies

The posthumous recognition of the former president of Daystar Television Network comes at a time when mainstream media are highly critical of Israel.

Etgar Lefkovits
Daystar Television Network co-founder Joni Lamb receives the Israel Allies Foundation annual award in Dallas, Sept. 12, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of the Israel Allies Foundation.
Daystar Television Network co-founder Joni Lamb receives the Israel Allies Foundation annual award in Dallas, Sept. 12, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of the Israel Allies Foundation.
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

The late American Christian broadcaster Joni Lamb heads an annual list of Israel’s top 50 Christian allies, honoring her legacy of steadfast support for the Jewish state.

The posthumous recognition of the co-founder and former president of Daystar Television Network, who died in May, comes at a time when mainstream media have been highly critical of Israel in the wake of the fallout from the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The annual ranking, released by the Washington, D.C.–based Israel Allies Foundation in conjunction with the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot), celebrates pastors, ministry leaders, and advocates whose consistent public support, humanitarian work, and spiritual solidarity have made a tangible difference for the Jewish state.

The evangelical broadcaster was previously honored with the Israel Allies Award two years ago for her unwavering commitment to Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

“Any true evangelical Christian who reads the Bible understands that the Land of Israel was given to the Israeli people and understands why it is so important that we stand with Israel,” Lamb told JNS at the time.

Paula White-Cain, an evangelical pastor who leads the White House Faith Office and serves as a longtime spiritual advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, is placed second on the list.

White-Cain is the only individual to have earned the #1 ranking more than once since the list’s inception seven years ago.

This year’s list includes Christians from all walks of life, including American conservative commentator Scott Jennings, Erika Kirk, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas co-founder who converted to Christianity and worked as an Israeli intelligence agent, and Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi.

“In a time when support for Israel is often tested, these Christian leaders have chosen clarity, courage, and conviction,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “They lead not just in words alone, but by faithful action. Their example strengthens the bridge between our communities and advances the cause of faith-based diplomacy.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations
U.S. News
‘Churchillian, meaningful’ Netanyahu United Nations speech, Jewish leaders say
Jason Brodsky, of United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS that the address carried messages to “the international community, antisemites abroad, state threats against Israel and most especially the Iranian people.”
September 24, 2026 04:04 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Danon
U.S. News
‘Need to move from declaration to action,’ Danon tells JNS before Netanyahu UN talk
The Israel envoy said that the prime minister’s visit will include 18 meetings and calls for international action against the Iranian regime, Hamas and Jew-hatred.
September 24, 2026 10:36 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Knesset member Ofer Cassif attends a committee meeting at the parliament in Jerusalem, Nov. 8, 2021. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Central Elections Committee bars Ofer Cassif from Knesset race
Both decisions will be submitted to the High Court of Justice for review.
Sept. 23, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A Palestinian man and boy walk among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Gaza
“We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, target its sources of funding and destroy its terrorist infrastructure,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said.
Sept. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
15:59
US federal agency sues Mercy Health for Jew-hatred
15:27
Macklemore announces European ‘free Palestine’ tour
14:58
Give Starlink to Iranian delegation ‘when they inevitably defect,’ Netanyahu says
14:49
Netanyahu to Mamdani: ‘shame on you for spitting in the face of truth’
14:44
‘Hezbollah remembers them,’ Netanyahu says while holding beeper at UN
14:41
Netanyahu denounces ‘juvenile delinquents’ responsible for ‘settler violence’
14:32
In response to Syrian president, Netanyahu says Jews present on Golan Heights ‘since days of Moses’
14:25
Cheers, boos as dozens of UN delegates walk out of Netanyahu speech
14:23
Minutes before Netanyahu addresses UN, Mamdani posts of planting olive tree at Gracie Mansion ‘with Palestinian families from Gaza’
13:45
UAE suspends Iranian flights until further notice, cites US sanctions
13:01
China sent Iran more than 1,300 drone, missile component shipments, per Iranian custom data
12:23
Jewish Federations of North America receive three-year, $11.5 million grant
11:25
US has redirected 115 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
08:59
Argentina’s Milei hails Netanyahu as ‘extraordinary leader’
08:40
IDF rules out terror tunnel in Samaria, slams ‘irresponsible’ statements
08:18
Dutch Parliament to host son of convicted Palestinian terror leader amid criticism
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
02:08
IDF reservists seize RPGs, mortar shells in Syria
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Three principles behind the secret to the IDFs success can change your life
September 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu isn’t the reason pop singers spout blood libels
Jonathan S. Tobin