Late Daystar founder Joni Lamb tops listing of Israel’s Christian Allies

The late American Christian broadcaster Joni Lamb heads an annual list of Israel’s top 50 Christian allies, honoring her legacy of steadfast support for the Jewish state.

The posthumous recognition of the co-founder and former president of Daystar Television Network, who died in May, comes at a time when mainstream media have been highly critical of Israel in the wake of the fallout from the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The annual ranking, released by the Washington, D.C.–based Israel Allies Foundation in conjunction with the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot), celebrates pastors, ministry leaders, and advocates whose consistent public support, humanitarian work, and spiritual solidarity have made a tangible difference for the Jewish state.

The evangelical broadcaster was previously honored with the Israel Allies Award two years ago for her unwavering commitment to Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

“Any true evangelical Christian who reads the Bible understands that the Land of Israel was given to the Israeli people and understands why it is so important that we stand with Israel,” Lamb told JNS at the time.

Paula White-Cain, an evangelical pastor who leads the White House Faith Office and serves as a longtime spiritual advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, is placed second on the list.

White-Cain is the only individual to have earned the #1 ranking more than once since the list’s inception seven years ago.

This year’s list includes Christians from all walks of life, including American conservative commentator Scott Jennings, Erika Kirk, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas co-founder who converted to Christianity and worked as an Israeli intelligence agent, and Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi.

“In a time when support for Israel is often tested, these Christian leaders have chosen clarity, courage, and conviction,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “They lead not just in words alone, but by faithful action. Their example strengthens the bridge between our communities and advances the cause of faith-based diplomacy.”