More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: UN ambassadors mark Israel Independence Day

“Happy 78th Independence Day, Israel,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon tweeted.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Danny Danon
Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations at a Milken Family Foundation event surprising and honoring Harry Shontz, a teacher in Hartsdale, N.Y., on April 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Milken Family Foundation.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Dozens of United Nations ambassadors gathered on Tuesday to celebrate ahead of Israel’s 78th Independence Day according to the Gregorian calendar, according to Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon.

“Against every war, every threat, and every attempt to weaken us, we continue to stand strong,” wrote the Israeli representative.

“This is how Israeli independence is celebrated—with strength, pride, and unity,” he added. “Happy 78th Independence Day, Israel.”

Danon told fellow ambassadors on Tuesday that the Jewish people “dreamed of being free in our own land.” He added, “Today, that dream is a strong, proud, thriving reality.”

“Every war, every threat, every attempt to weaken us—Israel stands strong,” Danon continued.

“We have shown the world one thing is for sure: the Jewish people will never again be defenseless,” he said.

In Israel, Independence Day, or Yom Ha’atzmaut, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the Hebrew calendar month of Iyar, which this year fell on April 22.

United Nations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A rare Hasmonean period coin depicting a seven-branched candelabrum that U.S. authorities returned to Israel following an investigation into antiquity theft. Photo by Eitan Klein/Israel Antiquities Authority/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Lost symbols of ancient Israel recovered in international antiquities sting
The coins were allegedly looted from archaeological sites in Israel and smuggled to the United States.
May. 13, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israel's Noam Bettan performs "Michelle" during the first semifinal of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 12, 2026. Photo by Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Eurovision contestant dons tefillin before first semifinal
Noam Bettan qualified for the grand final after earning enough points to advance.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House, May 12, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: US will prevail over Iran ‘peacefully or otherwise’
The Islamic Republic “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” the American president reiterated.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An IDF tank operates along Lebanon’s Litani River in an image released May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF tank strike kills Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon
The IDF said the terrorist was using surveillance equipment.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier sits in an army vehicle as it moves near the border with Lebanon, as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on April 15, 2026 in northern Israel. Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF hits over 40 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated terrorists and dismantled rocket launchers.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Noam Bettan celebrates during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, May 12, 2026. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
Israel News
Noam Bettan advances to Eurovision final amid anti-Israel protests at Vienna arena
Bettan’s first performance of “Michelle” at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle drew applause as well as boos and whistles.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops from the 205th Brigade operate in the northern Gaza Strip in this undated handout photo released by the military on May 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / JLMinute
The reason Israel established a secret military base near Iran
May. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman