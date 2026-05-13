WATCH: UN ambassadors mark Israel Independence Day

Dozens of United Nations ambassadors gathered on Tuesday to celebrate ahead of Israel’s 78th Independence Day according to the Gregorian calendar, according to Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon.

“Against every war, every threat, and every attempt to weaken us, we continue to stand strong,” wrote the Israeli representative.

“This is how Israeli independence is celebrated—with strength, pride, and unity,” he added. “Happy 78th Independence Day, Israel.”

Against every war, every threat, and every attempt to weaken us, we continue to stand strong.



We marked Israel’s Independence Day at the UN together with dozens of ambassadors who came to extend their congratulations and express their support, alongside a hilarious performance… pic.twitter.com/Ie5nHDdqvH — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 13, 2026

Danon told fellow ambassadors on Tuesday that the Jewish people “dreamed of being free in our own land.” He added, “Today, that dream is a strong, proud, thriving reality.”

“Every war, every threat, every attempt to weaken us—Israel stands strong,” Danon continued.

“We have shown the world one thing is for sure: the Jewish people will never again be defenseless,” he said.

In Israel, Independence Day, or Yom Ha’atzmaut, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the Hebrew calendar month of Iyar, which this year fell on April 22.