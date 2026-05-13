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WATCH: IDF tank strike kills Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon

The IDF said the terrorist was using surveillance equipment.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An IDF tank operates along Lebanon’s Litani River in an image released May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
An IDF tank operates along Lebanon’s Litani River in an image released May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces troops operating in Southern Lebanon identified and killed a Hezbollah terrorist who was using surveillance equipment to monitor Israeli military positions, the army said on Wednesday.

According to the IDF, the terrorist was targeted and killed by tank fire during ongoing operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and removing threats to Israeli civilians.

The military released footage of the strike and images of weapons found in the area.

Hezbollah
JNS Staff
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