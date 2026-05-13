Zionism’s benefits across all strata

Zionism stands for a robust democracy, a proud national identity, civil liberties, rule of law and the right of all peoples—not just Jews—to a secure national home.

While enemies curse Zionism, the movement’s spirit has helped Jews survive hate and persecution for 3,000 years, emerging as the State of Israel, one of the world’s strongest nations, and inspiring others to achieve freedom, prosperity and happiness.

In less than one century, Zionism has propelled the world’s tiny population of Jews to rise above millennia of persecution and near annihilation to become one of the world’s strongest nations—politically, economically, technologically and socially.

While Zionism is the movement supporting Jewish self-determination and the State of Israel, it also offers values and practices that both aspiring and established nations can use to achieve greater liberation. While many of the world’s peoples and states suffer malaise and decline, Israel is thriving.

Secrets of Zionism’s miraculous success. Devoid of natural resources, rising from the devastation of the Holocaust, surrounded and attacked constantly by hostile neighbors and defamed widely by the United Nations and other haters, tiny Israel—with a population of just 10 million and territory the size of New Jersey—has defied all expectations. Its unprecedented accomplishments—world-class economic prosperity, a robust democracy, a resilient social fabric and outsized international influence—stem from Zionism’s powerful culture of optimism, ingenuity and determination.

Economic powerhouse. Israel’s GDP today exceeds $560 billion, and its per-capita income has reached $58,000, placing it among the world’s 20 top economies per capita. Israel boasts more “unicorns” (startups valued at over $1 billion) per capita than any other country. High-tech exports account for more than 50% of Israel’s industrial output, and Israel spends more than 5.6% of GDP on research and development—the highest rate globally. In the past year, in the midst of several wars, Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has outperformed all others worldwide. Despite two years of war, Israel’s economy is projected in 2026 to achieve strong performance, ranging between 3.9% to 5.2%—outpacing the United States, the European Union and G7 nations.

Exceptional political freedoms. Israel stands alone as the Middle East’s only liberal democracy, holding regular free and fair elections, guaranteeing equal civil liberties for all citizens, including its 20% Arab population, and wide-ranging civil rights for women and LGBTQ people. Israel’s boisterous multiparty system represents all major ethnic and religious groups, and its independent judiciary is ranked among the world’s fairest and most liberal.

Vibrant, diverse society. Israel is by far the Middle East’s most multicultural nation, including citizens with roots in Muslim, Christian and Jewish cultures, as well as significant populations with Middle Eastern, African, European, and North and South American backgrounds. Its Arab population, numbering about 2 million, enjoys a higher standard of living than most other Arabs in the region. Israel’s life expectancy of 83 years ranks it in the top tier globally, and its high birthrate ranks in the top five among developed nations. Israel also leads the OECD in having the highest percentage of people under the age of 18. Notwithstanding terror attacks, raging antisemitism and disproportionate criticism of the Jewish state, Israelis are the eighth-happiest people on Earth, according to the World Happiness Report, outranking many Western countries, including the United States.

Growing global influencer. In its 78 years, Israel has dramatically increased cooperation with its Arab neighbors, enjoying peace with Jordan and Egypt and, through the 2020 Abraham Accords, alliances with Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates (Sudan also signed on but has not been an active contributor). Indeed, Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system helped the UAE defend itself in the Iran war. In 2026, Israel and Argentina launched the Isaac Accords to enable broad military, economic and diplomatic cooperation, expanding Israel’s influence in South America. Israel’s military is today ranked 15th in the Global Firepower Index, among the world’s strongest, despite its small size and population. Its military and cybersecurity industries are also world leaders. Since Israel’s founding, Israelis have won more Nobel prizes per capita than any other nation—a total of 14 in the fields of peace, chemistry, economics and literature.

How a strong, secure Israel promotes national liberation. Israel is one of the world’s great bastions of democratic values. By its efforts to defeat autocratic Islamist enemies—such as Iran and its proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis—it supports the liberation and security of neighbors Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Israel also assists such democratic nations as Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Finland, Slovakia, Serbia and recently, Somaliland, to advance their defenses against terrorism, both local and global. Perhaps most importantly, Israel serves as the United States’ strongest and most reliable ally, not just in the Middle East, but also on global issues.

Enemies of Zionism are enemies of human progress. Zionism is the spirit—hopefulness, creativity and willpower—that drove Israel’s birth, and today boosts its growth and support of other nations. Despite world-class contributions to religion, medicine, agriculture, technology, and philanthropy, the Jewish people have for ages been falsely accused of blood libels, controlling economies, colonialism, genocide and apartheid. Though Israel is surrounded by enemies, hated by celebrities, maligned by academics and politicians, boycotted and slandered, it has accomplished miracles that have indisputably advanced not only the Jewish state but humanity itself.

Attacks against Jews, Israel and Zionism spring not from factual truth, but rather, seemingly, from disbelief and perhaps even jealousy. The everlasting shame is that attempts to destroy Zionism, in addition to its many transformative benefits, only serve to undermine the flowering of greater freedom and well-being for the world’s people.

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).