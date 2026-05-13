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Lost symbols of ancient Israel recovered in international antiquities sting

The coins were allegedly looted from archaeological sites in Israel and smuggled to the United States.

May. 13, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A rare Hasmonean period coin depicting a seven-branched candelabrum that U.S. authorities returned to Israel following an investigation into antiquity theft. Photo by Eitan Klein/Israel Antiquities Authority/TPS-IL.
A rare Hasmonean-period coin depicting a seven-branched candelabrum that U.S. authorities returned to Israel following an investigation into antiquity theft. Photo by Eitan Klein/Israel Antiquities Authority/TPS-IL.
( May 13, 2026 / TPS-IL )

Two rare ancient coins—including one bearing one of the earliest known depictions of the seven-branched menorah from the Second Temple period—have been returned to Israel following a joint investigation by Israeli and American authorities into antiquities trafficking, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

The coins were formally handed over during a ceremony Monday at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York after a cross-border probe involving the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Theft Prevention Unit, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit and U.S. Homeland Security officials.

“These extraordinary coins represent an important piece of history that is finally coming home,” said Col. Matthew Bogdanos, head of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, calling the case an example of what he described as an “extraordinary partnership” between New York and Israeli authorities.

According to the IAA, the coins were allegedly looted from archaeological sites in Israel, smuggled abroad, and later offered for sale through auction houses in the United States. Intelligence gathered by Israeli antiquities inspectors was passed to American authorities, leading to an investigation into the sellers and auction houses involved.

Authorities said the investigation produced evidence that ultimately led to the confiscation and return of the artifacts.

One of the recovered coins is a small bronze prutah minted during the reign of Mattathias Antigonus, the last Hasmonean king, who ruled Jerusalem between 40 and 37 BCE. The coin features a seven-branched menorah on one side and the Temple showbread table on the other.

The IAA described it as the only known ancient Jewish coin depicting the menorah that stood in the Temple in Jerusalem and one of the earliest artistic representations of the sacred candelabrum ever discovered.

Officials said Antigonus likely chose the distinctly Jewish imagery in an effort to rally support among the population during his struggle against Herod, who was backed by Rome.

Because of its rarity and historical importance as one of the final symbols of independent Hasmonean rule, the coin is classified as a national treasure and is prohibited from export under Israeli law.

The second coin returned to Israel is an exceptionally rare silver tetradrachm minted more than 2,500 years ago in the ancient Mediterranean port city of Ascalon, now Ashkelon. Only one other example of the coin is known to exist, currently held in the Israel Museum collection, according to the IAA.

The Persian-period coin was modeled after the widely circulated Athenian tetradrachm. One side depicts the Greek goddess Athena wearing a helmet, while the reverse shows an owl with outstretched wings. Above the owl are the Phoenician letters aleph and nun—abbreviating the city name Ascalon.

Like the menorah coin, the Ashkelon tetradrachm is barred from export because of its rarity and archaeological significance.

“The illegal trade in looted antiquities is a widespread international phenomenon, which requires cooperation between countries and enforcement agencies around the world,” said Eitan Klein, deputy director of the Antiquities Theft Prevention Unit.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu said the return of the coins reflected cooperation between Jerusalem and Washington not only in security matters but also in preserving Jewish history and heritage.

“The theft of antiquities is an attempt to erase this history of ours and cut us off from our roots,” said Eliyahu.

U.S.-Israel Relations Archaeology
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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