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Saudi Arabia said to have launched covert strikes on Iran during war

The report marks the first known instance of Riyadh carrying out military action on Iranian soil.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
A Royal Saudi Hawks Air Force aerobatic pilot lands his aircraft after a training flight in the 701 Air Base in Salon-de-Provence, southern France, on May 18, 2023. Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images.
A Royal Saudi Hawks Air Force aerobatic pilot lands his aircraft after a training flight in the 701 Air Base in Salon-de-Provence, southern France, on May 18, 2023. Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Saudi Arabia launched covert retaliatory attacks against Iran during the recent Middle East war, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two Western officials briefed on the matter and two Iranian officials.

The attacks by the Royal Saudi Air Force are reportedly the first time that Riyadh has targeted the Islamic regime militarily on its soil and are estimated by the Western officials to have taken place in late March (the recent U.S.-Israeli joint operation was active from Feb. 28 to April 8). One official said that they were “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi (Arabia) was hit.”

During the conflict, Tehran fired missiles and drones at all six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE also carried out military strikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia warned Iran in advance of retaliatory strikes and followed with intensive diplomacy and threats of further action, prompting both sides to reach an informal understanding to deescalate, according to the Iranian and Western officials. An Iranian official confirmed the understanding, saying it aimed to “cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests, and prevent the escalation of tensions.” The deescalation took effect in the week before Washington and Tehran agreed to a broader ceasefire on April 7, which took effect shortly after.

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