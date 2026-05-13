Saudi Arabia said to have launched covert strikes on Iran during war

Saudi Arabia launched covert retaliatory attacks against Iran during the recent Middle East war, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two Western officials briefed on the matter and two Iranian officials.

The attacks by the Royal Saudi Air Force are reportedly the first time that Riyadh has targeted the Islamic regime militarily on its soil and are estimated by the Western officials to have taken place in late March (the recent U.S.-Israeli joint operation was active from Feb. 28 to April 8). One official said that they were “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi (Arabia) was hit.”

During the conflict, Tehran fired missiles and drones at all six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE also carried out military strikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia warned Iran in advance of retaliatory strikes and followed with intensive diplomacy and threats of further action, prompting both sides to reach an informal understanding to deescalate, according to the Iranian and Western officials. An Iranian official confirmed the understanding, saying it aimed to “cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests, and prevent the escalation of tensions.” The deescalation took effect in the week before Washington and Tehran agreed to a broader ceasefire on April 7, which took effect shortly after.