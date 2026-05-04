Fetterman visits Jewish center in New Jersey that supports families in crisis
Rabbi Sruli Fried, director of Chai Lifeline New Jersey, stated that the Pennsylvania senator showed “genuine interest in our work.”
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) delivered a public endorsement of a Jewish institution, visiting Chai Lifeline’s new regional center in Jackson, N.J., on Friday.
The senator, who has been outspoken in his support of Israel in its war with Hamas and has emerged as a fierce critic of Jew-hatred, including in his party, met with staff, community members, volunteers and families as he toured the center that supports children and families facing crises, serious illnesses and trauma.
Rabbi Sruli Fried, director of Chai Lifeline New Jersey and executive director of Bike4Chai, stated that Fetterman’s “genuine interest in our work and his strong support for the Jewish community and for Israel mean a great deal to the families we serve.”
The center gave Fetterman a hoodie from Bike4Chai, a charity ride that has raised millions of dollars for ill children. Fetterman regularly wears hoodies and shorts in the halls of the U.S. Capitol rather than suits and ties.
“This center represents hope, compassion and community, and it was meaningful to share that with him in person,” Fried stated.