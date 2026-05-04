Jewish New Yorkers targets of 59% of total hate crimes, confirmed and reported, in city in April

Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in 59% of the total hate crimes reported and confirmed in the city in April, including 60% of confirmed incidents and 58% of reported ones, according to New York City Police Department data.

In April, the city recorded 30 confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes and no confirmed anti-Muslim hate crimes, out of a total 50 confirmed hate crimes, NYPD said.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes were down more than 30% from confirmed anti-Jewish hate incidents (43) in April 2025, and anti-Muslim hate crimes were down from two such confirmed incidents in April 2025. Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City and a harsh critic of the Jewish state, has often highlighted what he says is rising Islamophobia in the city, including appearing to emphasize it more than Jew-hatred.

Jews were targets of 38 reported hate crimes out of a total of 65 last month, when there was one reported instance of anti-Muslim hate, NYPD said.

“Once again, the crime reductions across the five boroughs are a direct result of our precision policing strategy: focusing on illegal guns, putting officers where they’re needed most and taking down violent gangs,” stated Jessica Tisch, NYPD commissioner, about overall crime in the city.

According to NYPD data, the city had the fewest murders in recorded history in the first third of the year. “During the four-month stretch, there were 76 murders, shattering the previous record of 86 set in 2018,” the department stated. “April also saw the fewest murders in recorded city history with 19, beating the previous record of 21 set in 2014 and 2017.”

“These results are made possible by the women and men of the NYPD carrying out that work with focus and discipline,” Tisch stated. “That approach is producing real, measurable crime reductions across the city, and it will continue to guide our work in the months ahead.”

In March, Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of 58% of confirmed hate crimes (32 of 55) and nearly the same percent (42 of 73) reported hate crimes in the city. Although the number of hate crimes confirmed went down, of those reported, Jews were nearly 3.5% likelier to be targets of a confirmed hate crime in the city in April than they were in March.

There were four confirmed hate crimes (7%) and four reported hate crimes (about 5%) targeting Muslims in March.