WATCH: Snow falls on Mount Hermon in rare May storm
Unseasonable cold front brings first May snowfall in 15 years to Mount Hermon’s upper level, as Israelis share striking footage on social media.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )
Israeli journalist Amit Segal shared video footage on Monday showing rare May snowfall on Mount Hermon, noting that it marked the first snowfall on the mountain’s upper slopes this late in the season in 15 years.
A clip posted to his X account showed the popular northern resort blanketed in white as an unseasonably cold front swept through the region.
For the first time in 15 years: snow on the upper level of Mount Hermon in May. pic.twitter.com/LSUcQCZl9l— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 4, 2026