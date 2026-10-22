Florida man accused of threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews ordered held pending trial

A federal magistrate judge ordered on Thursday that Duncan Fraser MacDonald, a Florida man indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Jews, be held in custody pending trial.

MacDonald waived his right to a detention hearing, after prosecutors sought to keep him jailed, according to an order filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

MacDonald, of Clay County, Fla., faces a count of transmitting a threat to injure. He allegedly posted videos on social media displaying guns and threatening to “hunt” Jews.

He also allegedly threatened to “take them out, because the Austrian painter was correct,” referring to Adolf Hitler.

A Jewish community security director alerted the FBI to the videos on Sept. 17, according to the criminal complaint.