Missouri adopts IHRA definition of Jew-hatred for state schools

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, signed legislation adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism as a guiding standard for identifying anti-Jewish bias in public schools and higher educational institutions across the state.

Kehoe signed the bill, and three other pieces of legislation, into law in his office at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday. At the bill signing, the governor welcomed Ayellet Black, deputy consul general of Israel in Miami, and members of the Missouri and international Jewish community who were present.

“We understand that antisemitism has no place in our state,” Kehoe said. “It’s also a fundamental right of every student to be able to learn free from hate.”

“Missouri stands with Israel and its people and we want to make sure that the world understands that,” he said.

The measure, HB 2061, first introduced by Republican state representative George Hruza, requires K-12 schools and public colleges to incorporate the IHRA definition into student, faculty and employee codes of conduct.

It directs institutions to treat antisemitism in the same manner as race-based discrimination and to prohibit conduct that creates a climate of fear or intimidation.

It also establishes reporting and enforcement mechanisms, requiring that educational institutions report complaints to designated coordinators, who are tasked with investigating allegations and referring unresolved violations to federal authorities.

“Jewish students, faculty and staff around the state can rest assured their elected officials will have their backs when they face hatred simply for who they are,” stated David Soffer, director of state engagement at Combat Antisemitism Movement, which hosted a State Leadership Summit on Antisemitism in Missouri in June.