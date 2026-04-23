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Trump admin investigates New York City Ed Dept over alleged Jew-hatred

Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education, stated that “no child should be taught by his or her teachers to hate their peers.”

Apr. 23, 2026

Trump admin investigates New York City Ed Dept over alleged Jew-hatred

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Classroom, Desks
Empty classroom. Credit: WOKANDAPIX/Pixabay.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that it is investigating the New York City Department of Education over alleged Jew-hatred.

The department stated that it is reviewing reports that employees at the New York City department held “Palestine, Zionism and Resistance” webinars. It is also probing allegations that a group called NYC Educators for Palestine is teaching children that Zionists are “genocidal white supremacists” and that Hamas should be supported. (JNS sought comment from the New York City Department of Education.)

Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at the department, stated that the allegations are “appalling.”

“No child should be taught by his or her teachers to hate their peers,” she said. “Neither should Jewish children be taught that being Jewish somehow makes them inherently guilty or proponents of hate and violence.”

The department is investigating whether the New York City department violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

“Discrimination has no place in our schools, and, unlike the previous administration, the Trump administration will not turn a blind eye to antisemitic harassment,” Richey stated.

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