Father and son arrested in Long Island for making explosives

A Long Island father and teenage son were arrested on Wednesday in Syosset, N.Y., after a police investigation of a swastika drawn at school led to the discovery of explosives at their home on Wednesday.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, police were investigating a “bias incident that occurred at Syosset High School” and “determined that a male juvenile, 15, drew a swastika in a male restroom at the school.”

As part of the investigation, officers responded to the teen’s home “and discovered several chemicals at this location that had been combined to create explosive materials,” police said.

The home and neighboring residences were evacuated while the fire marshal, bomb squad, the police emergency service unit and HAZMAT responded to the scene. They “removed the hazardous material from the home,” according to NCPD.

Police arrested Francisco Sanles, 48, for purchasing the chemicals. He faces multiple charges, according to court records, including first-degree criminal possession of a weapon involving explosives with intent; two counts of fourth-degree criminal facilitation; one count of second-degree reckless endangerment; and two counts related to the welfare of a minor.

Sanles’s arraignment took place on Thursday morning at First District Court in Hempstead. He entered not-guilty pleas on all charges. His bail was set at $100,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.

The teen, who will be arraigned at Nassau County Family Court, is charged with “two counts of criminal possession of a weapon first degree, criminal mischief fourth degree, aggravated harassment first degree and making graffiti,” police said.