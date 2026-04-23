Israel, Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire three weeks, Trump says

Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire between the two countries for three more weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday.

The announcement follows a meeting at the White House between Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

“The meeting went very well,” Trump wrote on social media. “The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters in the Oval Office that the truce would be under the same terms as the 10-day ceasefire to which the two countries agreed on April 16.

“We’re going to extend the ceasefire for three weeks that’s already in place between Israel and Lebanon,” Vance said.

In addition to Trump and Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa also attended Thursday’s meeting at the White House with the Israeli and Lebanese diplomats.

Trump added that he expects to host a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun “in the near future.”