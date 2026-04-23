More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Israel, Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire three weeks, Trump says

“The meeting went very well,” the president wrote. “The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”

Apr. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard

Israel, Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire three weeks, Trump says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa listen to questions from the media during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa listen to questions from the media during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire between the two countries for three more weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday.

The announcement follows a meeting at the White House between Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

“The meeting went very well,” Trump wrote on social media. “The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters in the Oval Office that the truce would be under the same terms as the 10-day ceasefire to which the two countries agreed on April 16.

“We’re going to extend the ceasefire for three weeks that’s already in place between Israel and Lebanon,” Vance said.

In addition to Trump and Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa also attended Thursday’s meeting at the White House with the Israeli and Lebanese diplomats.

Trump added that he expects to host a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun “in the near future.”

Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Mike Kehoe IHRA
U.S. News
Missouri adopts IHRA definition of Jew-hatred for state schools
“Missouri stands with Israel and its people and we want to make sure that the world understands that,” the governor said while signing the bill.
Apr. 23, 2026
Boalt Hall University of California Berkeley Law School
U.S. News
UC Berkeley Law event draws ire for featuring convicted Palestinian terrorist
“Academic freedom does not include platforming terrorists,” the LawFare Project stated, calling the event “institutional normalization of terrorism.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Gavel
U.S. News
Minnesota man who tried to join ISIS sentenced to more than eight years
After online radicalization, the man made two attempts to fly to Somalia to support ISIS, according to prosecutors.
Apr. 23, 2026
An undated Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War. Credit: Jaber Jehad Badwan via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
EU, UN joint report puts Gaza recovery, reconstruction costs at over $70 billion
The assessment calls for the return of Palestinian Authority governance and efforts to “advance a durable political settlement based on the two-state solution.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Police Car
U.S. News
Father and son arrested in Long Island for making explosives
An investigation into a swastika drawn by a teen in a Syosset high school bathroom led police to discover chemicals and explosive materials purchased by his father.
Apr. 23, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
North Carolina teen charged for conspiracy to drive car into Congregation Beth Israel in Houston
The 18 year old allegedly worked with two other unknown individuals, who have not yet been apprehended.
Apr. 23, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
The seven deadly myths about the Iran war
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Michael Doran, Ep. 219
Apr. 23, 2026
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The dawn of a new world order
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
IMEU presents the greatest hits of Arab propaganda
Mitchell Bard