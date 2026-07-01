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Some NYPD data suggests drop in hate crimes in the city in June

New York City hasn’t released its monthly crime statistics yet, but a police data tool says that from June 1 to 28, there were 29 hate crimes compared to 50 in that span the prior year.

JNS Staff
NYPD
A New York City Police Department officer at a New York City Council meeting, March 18, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.
(July 1, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department has not released its crime statistics, including hate crimes, for June yet, but a department data tool called CompStat 2.0 suggests a drop in hate crimes last month.

From June 1 to 28, there were 29 hate crimes—a 42% drop from the 50 in that span in 2025—and hate crimes from Jan. 1 to June 28 were 5.4% higher this year (310) compared to last year (294), per the department.

After recording a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the Big Apple in January, in Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor, the city began publishing only “confirmed” hate crimes and not “reported” ones in February. That suggested a decline, although it was hard to compare 2026 statistics with 2025 ones.

In March, the city said that it would publish both “confirmed” and “reported” statistics separately each month. The city provides a comparison between “confirmed” 2026 statistics and the prior year, but not of “reported” hate crimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear at what point the city considers a hate crime to be “confirmed” rather than “reported.”

On July 1, 2025, the city said that there were 59 hate crimes in June 2025, with 31 (52.5%) targeting Jews, who make up about 10% of city residents. It said that there had been 303 hate crimes from Jan. 1 to the end of June, 2025, with 167 (55%) targeting Jews.

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