Husband of Jewish journalist killed in NYC crash raises concerns over suspect’s alleged antisemitic vandalism

Michael Trager, whose wife was killed in a car crash in the New York City borough of Queens in May, told the Daily Wire on Tuesday that a closer look at the circumstances surrounding her death is warranted after the man accused of causing the crash was also charged with a hate crime in connection with vandalism at a Jewish-owned kosher bagel shop.

Cara Trager, 71, a journalist and longtime member of the Hollis Hills Jewish community, was fatally injured on May 25 when a vehicle driven by Dawood Faisal, 22, crashed into two cars, sending one into a crosswalk where it struck her and her husband.

According to prosecutors, Faisal was driving more than 75 mph in a 35-mph zone and ran two red lights before striking the vehicles. He then allegedly fled the scene on foot before bystanders detained him until police arrived. Cara Trager suffered severe head trauma and died from her injuries four days later. Michael Trager suffered a shoulder injury, hand lacerations and facial bruising.

Faisal was indicted by a Queens grand jury in June on charges including second-degree manslaughter, second- and third-degree assault, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. He pleaded not guilty. He has not been charged with a hate crime in connection with Trager’s death.

He was arrested on July 31 by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime in connection with separate incidents at Bagels & Co., a Jewish-owned shop in Queens that displayed Israeli flags and banners. The alleged vandalism occurred before the fatal crash, according to reports.

The shop is in the same general area as the crash, prompting the Trager family to question whether the fatal incident could have been prevented had Faisal’s earlier alleged actions been properly addressed.

Michael Trager told the Wire that he does not believe his wife was specifically targeted, but “the area itself is very, very Jewish.”

“If you’re going to do that kind of act in that area, at that time, you’re more than likely, if you’re going to kill somebody, to kill a Jew,” he said.

Trager recalled regaining consciousness after the crash and punching himself to make sure he was still alive before realizing his wife had been fatally injured.

“I couldn’t believe it happened because I didn’t do anything wrong,” he told the Wire. “We were crossing the street, and next thing I know, I’m on the ground with my wife.”

Trager also recalled seeing Faisal’s mother crying during her son’s arraignment.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘What are you crying for? Are you crying for your son, or are you crying because your son killed my wife?’” he said.