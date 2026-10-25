Trump slams Obama for campaigning for ‘jihadist’ El-Sayed

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked former U.S. President Barack Obama for campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan’s Democratic Senate nominee, labeling him a “Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said El-Sayed “hates Jews and Blacks and Americans and Trump.

“Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, open borders, fake doctor, jihadist,” Trump wrote. He urged voters to back Republican nominee Mike Rogers.

Trump also called Obama “a grossly incompetent President,” saying he “paid off Iran with $billions” and gave the Islamic Republic “a road to a nuclear weapon.”