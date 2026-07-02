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U.S. Midterm Elections

Abdul El-Sayed, candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a stop on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” tour at Mumford High School in Detroit, May 3, 2026. Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israel, AIPAC emerge as flashpoints in Michigan Senate primary debate
Rep. Haley Stevens defended her record and support for a two-state solution as Abdul El-Sayed accused AIPAC of influencing U.S. foreign policy.
July 8, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
AOC endorses candidate who called Israel ‘evil’ in Michigan Democratic Senate primary
The progressive lawmaker joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Pramila Jayapal in endorsing Abdul El-Sayed, who has accused Israel of “genocide.”
July 2, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Nearly one-third of Democrats favor leaders who identify as democratic socialists, Pew finds
“The Democrats’ priorities are not the American Jewish community’s priorities,” Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
July 1, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a Campaign Rally in 2024
U.S. News
Harris reaches out to anti-Israel Democrats ahead of possible 2028 presidential bid
The former U.S. vice president “is almost certainly positioning herself as an anti-establishment progressive in 2028,” an election analyst at VoteHub stated.
July 1, 2026
Melat Kiros
U.S. News
Anti-Israel socialists rack up another primary upset in Colorado, as Kiros defeats 15-term incumbent
Melat Kiros, who said that Oct. 7 was the “inevitable consequence of apartheid,” unseated Rep. Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary to represent Denver in Congress.
July 1, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mamdani dark shadow
U.S. News
‘Double standard’ in Mamdani saying Israel can’t be Jewish while embracing many Muslim states, experts say
“He’s tried to find that middle ground, where he can give a wink and a nod to those kinds of very violent extremist rhetoric, but without being forced to condemn it,” David May, of FDD, told JNS.
June 30, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Ari Berman Yeshiva University
U.S. News
Unclear if Mamdani wins in NYC primaries reflect anti-Zionism, Yeshiva University president says
“I don’t think it’s new,” Ari Berman told JNS. “This is an effort that was there beforehand—there were some wins and some losses, and it’s important to be mindful.”
June 29, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Democratic Socialists of America members march at an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City. Sept. 17, 2011. Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
New York Dem party leader brushes off DSA threat, says focus is on beating Republicans
Now that the primaries are over, “we hope that everyone will come together and be united,” Christine Quinn, chair of the executive committee of the New York State Democratic Party, told JNS.
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Melat Kiros
U.S. News
Democratic Socialist challenging Colorado incumbent unsure Boulder firebombing was antisemitic
“I don’t know,” the candidate said when asked if the attacker targeted Jews during the 2025 attack. “I don’t know what his intentions were.”
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Pesach Osina
U.S. News
‘Not the party we have grown up with,’ says Dem nominee to represent Queens at NY state Assembly
“The Democratic Party as a whole, the party that we’ve known, that we’ve grown up with, is not an anti-Jewish party,” Pesach Osina told JNS. “It’s a party that reflects our values.”
June 26, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
U.S. Capitol
U.S. News
Under pressure from Trump, Senate backtracks on Iran war powers vote
The Senate rejected a resolution calling for the removal of U.S. forces from the war against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump hammered Senate Republicans for approving a similar measure the day before.
June 25, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Ilhan Omar
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar endorses CAIR exec director for Washington state House race
The anti-Israel “Squad” member is backing Imraan Siddiqi’s bid to unseat a Democratic incumbent, as progressive challengers target fellow Democrats in Washington state legislative races.
June 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman