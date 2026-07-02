U.S. Midterm Elections
Rep. Haley Stevens defended her record and support for a two-state solution as Abdul El-Sayed accused AIPAC of influencing U.S. foreign policy.
The progressive lawmaker joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Pramila Jayapal in endorsing Abdul El-Sayed, who has accused Israel of “genocide.”
“The Democrats’ priorities are not the American Jewish community’s priorities,” Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
The former U.S. vice president “is almost certainly positioning herself as an anti-establishment progressive in 2028,” an election analyst at VoteHub stated.
Anti-Israel socialists rack up another primary upset in Colorado, as Kiros defeats 15-term incumbent
Melat Kiros, who said that Oct. 7 was the “inevitable consequence of apartheid,” unseated Rep. Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary to represent Denver in Congress.
‘Double standard’ in Mamdani saying Israel can’t be Jewish while embracing many Muslim states, experts say
“He’s tried to find that middle ground, where he can give a wink and a nod to those kinds of very violent extremist rhetoric, but without being forced to condemn it,” David May, of FDD, told JNS.
“I don’t think it’s new,” Ari Berman told JNS. “This is an effort that was there beforehand—there were some wins and some losses, and it’s important to be mindful.”
Now that the primaries are over, “we hope that everyone will come together and be united,” Christine Quinn, chair of the executive committee of the New York State Democratic Party, told JNS.
“I don’t know,” the candidate said when asked if the attacker targeted Jews during the 2025 attack. “I don’t know what his intentions were.”
“The Democratic Party as a whole, the party that we’ve known, that we’ve grown up with, is not an anti-Jewish party,” Pesach Osina told JNS. “It’s a party that reflects our values.”
The Senate rejected a resolution calling for the removal of U.S. forces from the war against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump hammered Senate Republicans for approving a similar measure the day before.
The anti-Israel “Squad” member is backing Imraan Siddiqi’s bid to unseat a Democratic incumbent, as progressive challengers target fellow Democrats in Washington state legislative races.