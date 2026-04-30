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House lawmakers introduce bipartisan resolution marking Jewish American Heritage Month

“Few stories speak more clearly to the promise of America than the story of Jewish Americans,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick wrote.

Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
American flag
The American flag is raised on the newly-installed flagpole on the South Lawn of the White House, June 18, 2025. Credit: Abe McNatt/White House.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a resolution on Thursday recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month, which begins on May 1.

The measure, led by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Troy A. Carter Sr. (D-La.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and backed by several Jewish organizations, highlights the contributions of Jewish Americans to U.S. history, with particular emphasis on members of the U.S. armed forces, including Medal of Honor recipients.

“This year recognizes the role of Jewish Americans throughout the 250-year history of our nation and the heroic efforts of those who served in uniform to help forge this more perfect union,” the legislators wrote.

Wasserman Schultz stated that the annual observance also serves as a tool to counter rising antisemitism by promoting awareness of Jewish contributions to American society.

“This celebration is also one of the most effective ways to combat rising antisemitism, as Jews and non-Jews alike come to learn about all the amazing Jewish men and women who played critical roles to advance the American experiment over the past 250 years, including those who defended our nation in the military,” she said.

Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, stated that the resolution affirms a broader commitment to confront hatred.

“Few stories speak more clearly to the promise of America than the story of Jewish Americans—a story of faith, resilience, service, sacrifice, and an enduring devotion to freedom,” he said, adding that the resolution reflects “a solemn responsibility: to stand with Jewish Americans, confront hatred with moral clarity, and ensure that antisemitism finds no refuge in the United States of America.”

Jewish American Heritage Month has been observed each May since 2006, when then U.S. President George W. Bush issued the first proclamation following bipartisan congressional resolutions led by Wasserman Schultz and the late Arlen Specter, then a Republican Pennsylvania senator.

Congress
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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