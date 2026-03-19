More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Saudi Arabia issues stark warning to Iran

Iran “doesn’t believe in talking to its neighbors,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.


Mar. 19, 2026
David Isaac

Saudi Arabia issues stark warning to Iran

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Rubio Saudi
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister said on Thursday that his country reserves the right to act militarily after Iran launched an attack against a Saudi oil installation.

Speaking after a meeting in Riyadh which brought together the foreign ministers of 12 Arab and Muslim countries, Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Iran “doesn’t believe in talking to its neighbors. It tries to pressure its neighbors.”

Iran’s tactics won’t work, he said. “The kingdom is not going to succumb to pressure. On the contrary, this pressure will backfire.”

The mood of participants at the meeting was such that if Iran did not immediately stop its attacks, it would be virtually impossible to reestablish trust between their countries and Iran, he continued.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers condemned Iran’s missile and drone strikes on residential areas, civilian infrastructure, oil facilities, airports, desalination plants and diplomatic premises as totally unjustifiable under any circumstances.

They called on Iran to “immediately cease its attacks.”

Iran fired a drone at a Saudi oil refinery on the Red Sea. The installation allows oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran is attempting to block in an attempt to drive up oil prices.

It also struck the Qatari section of the South Pars Field. Located in the Persian Gulf, it’s the largest known natural gas reserve in the world.

Both attacks were made in retaliation for an attack by Israel on Iran’s section of the same Pars field.

Iran’s attack drew an angry response from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. “will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

Middle East Defense and Security
David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Menin Met Council Passover
U.S. News
NYC Council speaker joins Met Council mock Seder, food distribution
“We are deeply grateful for speaker Julie Menin’s leadership, her presence and for standing up against antisemitism when it truly matters,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, told JNS.
Mar. 19, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman