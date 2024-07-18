Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

NJ man, who made ‘vile’ anti-Jewish threats, sentenced to 26 months

“We will never stop protecting the community from such disturbing, hateful conduct,” said U.S. attorney Damian Williams.

Police tape. Credit: Kaje/Creative Commons.
Police tape. Credit: Kaje/Creative Commons.
Edit
(July 18, 2024 / JNS)

Nikolay Levinson, of Palisades Park, N.J., was sentenced to 26 months in prison and three subsequent years of supervised release on Wednesday for sending more than 40 threatening messages, including to synagogues.

The 41-year-old “sent vile racist, antisemitic and anti-Muslim threats for the sole purpose of instilling fear in innocent members of our community,” stated Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. “This sentence should serve as a reminder that we will never stop protecting the community from such disturbing, hateful conduct.”

“Levinson sent the letters, which often contained racial epithets and Nazi imagery, to businesses, schools, synagogues and individuals,” per the Justice Department. A former Maryland corrections officer, has been charged in the past for sending similarly hateful letters, including in 2017 and 2014.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments