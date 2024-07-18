NJ man, who made ‘vile’ anti-Jewish threats, sentenced to 26 months

( July 18, 2024 / JNS)

Nikolay Levinson, of Palisades Park, N.J., was sentenced to 26 months in prison and three subsequent years of supervised release on Wednesday for sending more than 40 threatening messages, including to synagogues.

The 41-year-old “sent vile racist, antisemitic and anti-Muslim threats for the sole purpose of instilling fear in innocent members of our community,” stated Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. “This sentence should serve as a reminder that we will never stop protecting the community from such disturbing, hateful conduct.”

“Levinson sent the letters, which often contained racial epithets and Nazi imagery, to businesses, schools, synagogues and individuals,” per the Justice Department. A former Maryland corrections officer, has been charged in the past for sending similarly hateful letters, including in 2017 and 2014.