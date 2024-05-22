None of 569 metric tons of aid that crossed pier has been delivered to Gazans, Pentagon admits

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

Of 569 metric tons of humanitarian aid that has been delivered into Gaza via the temporary pier not a single one has yet been distributed to Gazans in need, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, admitted during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Is it, am I accurate to say zero has been delivered to the people of Gaza so far?” a reporter asked.

“You’d have to check with the World Food Program,” Ryder responded. “I know that aid is getting in, but it’s not accurate that no aid has been delivered. You know, we’ve been doing airdrops. We’ve been helping to facilitate aid coming over the land crossings, but the causeway has been able to get over 569 metric tons of aid into Gaza for onward delivery.”

“So, yes, very shortly, I think you’ll see aid starting to be delivered,” the Pentagon spokesman said.

The reporter persisted, asking Ryder whether any of that aid had been delivered as of today.

“As of today? I do not believe so,” the Pentagon spokesman said.

“After spending $312 million to build Joe Biden’s port in Gaza, the Pentagon is now looking at ‘alternative routes’ for delivering aid,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). “This is an admission that your tax money was wasted on this disaster.”

Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon on March 8, 2024. Credit: Joseph Clark/U.S. Department of Defense.

On May 14, Ryder said at a Pentagon press briefing that the U.S. Defense Department estimates that the pier will cost $320 million.

The Washington Post reported that World Food Program staff said “some of that aid had reached recipients.” The article did not provide more detail on the amount or who the recipients were.