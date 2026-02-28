The death of ‘shared values’: Why the new American realism is better for Israel

The international media’s meltdown over U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s recent interview with former Fox News host and current podcaster Tucker Carlson was as intense as it was predictable. By casually dismissing the sacred cow of the two-state solution and unapologetically defending Israel’s sovereign territorial claims, Huckabee sent shockwaves through the Arab League and European capitals.

Similarly, the foreign-policy establishment continues to wring its hands over the Trump administration’s “Board of Peace” and the “New Gaza” initiative, which effectively bypasses Palestinian statehood in favor of a security-first, economic redevelopment model.

The pearl-clutching, however, completely misses the profound geopolitical paradigm shift currently underway in Washington. The world is witnessing the birth of the “post-woke Zionist”—and it is the best thing to happen to Israeli security in decades.

For nearly half a century, the U.S.-Israel relationship was aggressively marketed to the American public on the premise of “shared values.” Israel was championed as the “only democracy in the Middle East,” a beacon of liberal, pluralistic ideals. The alliance was framed almost exclusively through a Wilsonian lens: America supports Israel because Israel looks, acts and votes like America.

But the geopolitical landscape has fractured. As the American far-left increasingly views Western democracy not as an ideal to be protected but as a colonialist original sin to be dismantled, the shared values argument has morphed from an asset into a strategic liability. The progressive wing of the Democratic establishment no longer values what Israel represents; these days, it increasingly views the Jewish state with suspicion or outright hostility.

Enter the new American right.

The rising conservative vanguard—embodied by figures like U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Huckabee—has fundamentally altered the justification for the alliance. For this new coalition, support for Jerusalem is no longer rooted in the 1990s rhetoric of liberal democratic solidarity. It is rooted in civilizational survival.

To the post-woke Zionist, Israel is not a client state meant to project American liberal sensibilities in the Levant. Rather, it is the frontline trench in a broader war against the enemies of the West.

When U.S. President Donald Trump pushed unprecedented U.S. naval assets into the region to counter Iran ahead of this month’s nuclear talks in Geneva, he didn’t do that to protect Israel’s Supreme Court or its domestic social policies. He did it because a muscular, unapologetic, militarily dominant Israel is a vital American security asset that degrades the spread of radical Islam, as well as checks the ambitions of Moscow and Beijing.

Many establishment, legacy pro-Israel advocates are quietly terrified by this shift. They fear that losing the “liberal” justification for the alliance will permanently alienate the center-left. But a cold, strategic analysis reveals that they should be celebrating. The shared values framework was never a free lunch; it always came with an exorbitant, bloody price tag: the relentless demand for Israeli concessions.

Under the old paradigm, Israel was expected to continually prove its liberal democratic bona fides to its American patrons. The primary way it was forced to pay this ideological rent was by entertaining the suicidal fantasy of a Palestinian state. To be a “good” democracy, Washington insisted, Israel had to tolerate a terror-incubating entity on its borders, divide its capital and regularly sacrifice its own deterrence at the altar of the “peace process.”

The new American realism removes that suffocating pressure entirely. Because the new right views the Middle East through the lens of power, deterrence and national interest, the pressure to concede territory evaporates.

This is the viral truth that the foreign-policy blob refuses to accept: The end of the shared values consensus actually makes Israel significantly safer. It untethers Jerusalem from the Oslo Accords. It allows Israel to act as a sovereign regional hegemon rather than an apologetic client state.

When Huckabee states that it is “fine” if Israel takes the land it legitimately holds or when the administration’s U.N. Resolution 2803 establishes a governance framework that explicitly sidelines the Palestinian Authority in favor of depoliticized administration, they are not committing a diplomatic faux pas. Rather, they are systematically dismantling the two-state trap. They view a unified Palestinian state not as a democratic imperative, but as a severe security liability for both Israel and the broader West.

True peace and stability in the Middle East will never be achieved through appeasement, land-for-peace landmines or the creation of fragile, hostile micro-states. It is achieved when Israel decisively defeats its enemies and its allies unconditionally back that victory.

The death of the shared values talking point is not the end of the U.S.-Israel alliance. It is its maturation. By discarding the illusion that Israel must be a mirror image of American liberalism, Washington has finally freed Israel to do the one thing the Middle East respects: win.