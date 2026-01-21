Megyn’s folly

As an avid pro-Israel advocate, I have always considered former Fox News host and current uber-successful podcaster Megyn Kelly to be a reliable, skillful and steadfast ally.

However, her recent fawning over two notorious antisemites—far-right podcaster Candace Owens and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, and her kerfuffle with pro-Israel media personality Ben Shapiro—reveal an ominous disconnect from the vision of what has and will continue to allow Americans to celebrate American greatness.

As Americans approach the coming 250th birthday of the United States, our mission should be to focus intensely on the revalidation of the sublime singularity of a nation built on a foundation of Judeo-Christian culture. It was a nation and “thesis”—radically unique in 1776 and remains so today. Reverently grounded in the belief that each of us was created in God’s image, the vision imbued us with the rights and responsibilities of that recognition, as expressed in our Constitution. True, the institution of slavery was a grave err, and for that, we continue to atone.

The operative word and anchor that ultimately holds us together, through the power of unity, is “Judeo-Christian.” And it is only in the recognition of this core reality that our Judeo-Christian identity can continue to stay the course. Skin color, religion and ethnicity of the belief holder are irrelevant.

The foundation of the credibility of the Judeo-Christian “experiment” sits on an irrevocable “historical artifact.” That incredibly important fact is the thriving State of Israel.

Israel is the birthplace of Judaism and Christianity. It was there that the story of the Torah, the Old Testament and the New Testament was received. It is those three writings that are the bloodlines of Judeo-Christian culture. Every day, new archaeological evidence is uncovered that testifies to the historical existence of these truths.

Along with the institution of capitalism being under attack, the very core truth of our founding fathers’ “thesis” as grounded in the Judeo-Christian narrative, is being relentlessly pummeled.

I refer to the toxic brand of Islam that the Muslim Brotherhood and Iranian mullahs have been and continue to push, which has, for a very strategic reason, been grafted onto the progressive agenda of Zohran Mamdani, the recently inaugurated mayor of New York City. That force is anti-Zionism. Embodied in the election of far-left, anti-Israel and anti-Jewish Mamdani was a direct attack on the capitalist core of our 250-year-old experiment in free enterprise and property rights.

The execution of ruthless ideology is coupled with the 1,400-year-old Islamist command of jihad, which calls for the complete and total eradication of all physical traces of Judaism and Christianity from the Middle East. Similarly embodied in the atrocities of 9/11, Oct. 7 and the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria today, it is the same reigning doctrine that came close to purging the Middle East of Christianity in the seventh century.

Wiping the land of Israel from the map is a key strategic element of the Muslim Brotherhood’s anti-Zionist Islamist goal. Strategically, the absence of all historical traces of Judaism and Christianity creates an essential dimension of deniability that supports the Islamist claim of Islamist superiority.

Which brings us back to Kelly.

In her refusal to condemn Fuentes and Owens, in addition to another antisemite—former Fox News host and current podcaster Tucker Carlson—Kelly projects a pulsating love of her First Amendment rights. But shortsightedly, she puzzlingly overlooks the fact that those rights she so passionately embraces are incontrovertibly plugged into the founding fathers’ sublime vision of human rights.

And that the “historical fact” (i.e., the Land of Israel) that testifies to the truths of the Judeo-Christian vision provides the foundation on which the Constitution rests. And that the nation of Israel, as the most fervent and most able caretaker of the “ark” of Judeo-Christian culture, must in no way be disempowered from doing so.

The antisemitic rants of Carlson, Owens and Fuentes that Kelly has so far refused to condemn essentially serve to empower the anti-Zionist movement. By so doing, it supports those who seek to strangle Israel diplomatically, economically, and ultimately, militarily. An imploded Israel serves only to reduce the future viability of Judeo-Christian culture.

If we are going to put “America First,” then it should be with the understanding that what has made it—and will continue to allow it—first is the boisterous vitality of the sublime vision of our founding fathers and the bonding recognition that our Constitution is rooted in this vision. As a living monument and testimony to the depth of Judeo-Christian culture, Israel’s vibrant existence is crucial.

True, nobody should be able to dictate who Megyn Kelly ought to condemn, except, if in failing to make such condemnation, she shoots a hole in the bottom of the boat that we are all floating in together.