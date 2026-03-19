Kyrgyzstan: A haven in Central Asia

Scattered across the globe, from the deserts of North Africa to the far reaches of Asia, Jewish life flourished in places that few today would associate with our people’s sojourn across the centuries.

One such place is Kyrgyzstan, a rugged, landlocked and mountainous country south of Kazakhstan. Though largely unknown to many Israelis and Diaspora Jews, the story of Jewish life in Kyrgyzstan is both ancient and inspiring. It reflects the enduring resilience of the Jewish people and also highlights an intriguing, if little-known, relationship between the Jewish state and a Muslim majority nation in the heart of Central Asia.

The roots of the Jewish presence in the region stretch back well over a millennium. Jewish merchants traveling along the Silk Road reached Central Asia as early as the sixth century, connecting the Jewish world of the Middle East and Persia with distant markets. Over time, Jewish communities developed throughout the region, linking commerce with culture and faith.

These Jews were largely part of the Bukharan Jewish community, whose traditions blended ancient Jewish practices with Persian and Central Asian influences. They spoke a Judeo-Tajik dialect, maintained distinctive customs and preserved their identity despite living amid overwhelmingly Muslim populations.

For centuries, however, Kyrgyzstan itself remained a relatively small center of Jewish life. That began to change in the 19th century, when the Russian Empire expanded into Central Asia. With the arrival of Russian rule came new waves of settlers, including Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe and Bukharan Jews moving within the region.

Small Jewish communities soon emerged in cities such as the capital of Bishkek, as well as Osh and Karakol. Jewish merchants, craftsmen and professionals contributed to the local economy and helped shape the development of urban life in the region.

In the 1930s, under the purges conducted by Soviet tyrant Joseph Stalin, a number of Jewish political exiles were sent to Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan, further enlarging the community.

Yet the most dramatic chapter in Kyrgyzstan’s Jewish story came during the darkest years of the 20th century.

When Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, millions fled eastward to escape the advancing German army. Among them were tens of thousands of Jews seeking refuge from Nazi persecution. Remote Soviet republics in Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan, suddenly became unlikely sanctuaries.

Historians estimate that as many as 50,000 Jews arrived in Kyrgyzstan during the Second World War as refugees and evacuees. Among the refugees were Ashkenazi Jews from Ukraine, Poland and Belarus, alongside others from the Baltics, creating a diverse wartime community. In the mountains and valleys of this distant land, many Jews found something priceless: survival.

Among them were the members of the Jewish Theater of Warsaw, including its leading actress, Ida Kaminska, who were evacuated to Kyrgyzstan, where they performed in Yiddish and other languages until returning to Poland after the war ended.

Local Kyrgyz villagers, often very poor themselves, shared what little they had with the newcomers. Their willingness to help strangers fleeing catastrophe remains a largely forgotten act of humanity during the Holocaust era.

The mother of Robert Singer, the former CEO of the World Jewish Congress, was one such Jew who found refuge in the Kyrgyz village of Sretenka, where she fled from the German onslaught in Bessarabia. In 2017, Kyrgyzstan’s Jewish community erected a monument in Sretenka to honor local residents for the assistance they had provided Jews during the Holocaust. During those wartime years, Jewish life in Kyrgyzstan briefly flourished. Synagogues opened, Jewish cultural activity expanded and the Jewish population grew significantly.

But as was the case throughout the Soviet Union, Jewish religious and cultural life eventually came under pressure from the communist regime. Public expressions of Judaism were discouraged, and many Jews practiced their faith quietly or privately.

Highway A363 Bishkek towards Balykchy, Lake Issyk-Kul and the Chinese border in 2014. Credit: Dan Lundberg via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Depenbusch

Despite these obstacles, Jewish life endured.

By the 1970s, the Jewish population of Kyrgyzstan numbered several thousand. But the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 dramatically reshaped the community. As the gates of emigration opened, the overwhelming majority of Kyrgyzstan’s Jews left for Israel, the United States and other countries.

Today, estimates of the Jewish community in Kyrgyzstan range from 600 to 1,500, with most residing in Bishkek. Emigration continues, driven by economic factors and ties to Israel (where tens of thousands of immigrants from Kyrgyzstan and neighboring Central Asian republics now live), but the remaining community remains resilient amid Kyrgyzstan’s political shifts.

Despite its modest size, the community remains active. In 2000, Chabad Rabbi Arye and Ester Raichman arrived in Bishkek, where he oversees the synagogue. Jewish cultural institutions, schools and communal programs continue to function, helping preserve Jewish identity in a remote corner of the world.

Bringing the sheep home, on the southern shore of Lake Issy-Kol, 2009. Credit: Peretz Partensky via Wikimedia Commons.

Yet the story of Kyrgyzstan and the Jewish people is not merely one of the past. It also intersects with the modern diplomatic and strategic interests of the State of Israel.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Israel moved quickly to establish ties with the newly independent republics of Central Asia. Diplomatic relations between Israel and Kyrgyzstan were formally established on March 4, 1992, shortly after Kyrgyz independence.

Over the years, Israeli specialists have worked with Kyrgyz partners in fields such as agriculture, health care and water management, areas of vital importance for a mountainous country whose economy still relies heavily on farming.

Israeli and Jewish humanitarian initiatives have also reached Kyrgyzstan. In 2010, following ethnic violence in southern Kyrgyzstan, Israel provided humanitarian assistance coordinated through local Jewish communities to those affected.

Although the relationship has not always been in the headlines, it reflects a broader trend: Israel’s quiet but growing engagement with Central Asia. Shared interests, particularly in economic development, technological cooperation and regional stability, have helped sustain these ties.

The mountains of Kyrgyzstan may sit thousands of miles from Jerusalem, but they form part of the broader Jewish journey. They are places where Jewish merchants once traveled, where refugees once found shelter and where a small Jewish community continues to keep its heritage alive.

In an age when Jewish history is often told through its largest and more famous communities, it is worth remembering these smaller outposts of Jewish life and what they represent. They remind us that wherever Jews traveled, they carried with them the same heritage and faith—one that continues to persevere.

