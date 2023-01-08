More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Congratulations to Mahmoud Abbas

The Palestinian Authority dictator is now in the 19th year of his four-year term.

Jan. 8, 2023
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2017. Credit: Golden Brown/Shutterstock.
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2017. Credit: Golden Brown/Shutterstock.
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, a former IDF Director of Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria, is a leading expert on Palestinian incitement and legal strategies. He currently serves as head of legal strategies at Palestinian Media Watch and directs the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. Hirsch has also advised Israel’s Ministry of Defense and chaired an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. A passionate advocate for Israel, he regularly provides expert analysis in the media to expose bias and misinformation.

Today, Jan. 8, 2023, Mahmoud Abbas is completing 18 years in his position as president of the Palestinian Authority.

According to section 3(2) of the 2007 P.A. Law Pertaining the General Elections, “The presidential office term shall be four years. He/she shall not be elected for more than two terms.”

Abbas was elected in the last P.A. elections on Jan. 9, 2005. In preparation for those elections, the P.A. Central Elections Committee reported that there were 1,760,481 registered voters. Hamas boycotted the elections, and only 802,077 actually cast their vote. Of those who voted, only 501,448 voted for Abbas. In other words, Abbas was elected by only 28% of the Palestinians eligible to vote.

Ignoring the law, and unconcerned about the fact that he was elected by a small minority vote, Abbas has remained in his position for 18 years.

While the P.A. constantly references its democratic values and nature, the reality is that Abbas is just another dictator who refuses to uphold the law and relinquish the power he illegitimately usurped in 2009 at the end of his four-year term and consequent to his refusal to hold new elections.

True to its anti-democratic dictatorial values, the P.A. under Abbas has similarly refrained from holding general elections to the P.A. parliament since 2006. In those elections, the majority of the votes cast were for Hamas, an internationally-designated terror organization.

Bowing to international pressure, Abbas agreed, in Jan. 2021, to call general elections for the P.A. parliament in May, to be followed by elections for the position of PA president in July 2021. When Abbas realized that he and his Fatah party were destined to lose the elections and be replaced by Hamas, he again invoked the anti-democratic tradition of the P.A. and demonstrated his dictatorial nature by canceling the elections.

As Palestinian Media Watch recently noted, the absence of elections is just one of the moves adopted by Abbas to consolidate his and Fatah’s dictatorial dominance over the P.A.

IDF Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch is director of Legal Strategies at Palestinian Media Watch.

This article was originally published by Palestinian Media Watch.

EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin