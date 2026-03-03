Think again, Tucker.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a spectacular military campaign over the weekend, “Operation Epic Fury,” against one of the most hideous regimes in history, leading the greatest military on earth in partnership with our greatest ally and its incredible military, the Israelis.

The Iranian regime is desperately trying to hang on, as its leader was killed, and the regime’s institutions are crumbling. And now, even the Persian Gulf states, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have turned against the Iranian regime, and several of the European appeasers are on board, at least to some degree.

For America’s most overrated and diabolical podcaster, Tucker Carlson, and his cabal of like-minded miscreants, this is devastating. The United States is winning, as is its closest ally, Israel, in what is one of the most remarkable and successful alliances in history. We will be safe from the Iranian regime’s nuclear threats and terrorism, and tens of millions of Persians will be free again.

All of Carlson’s fear-mongering, Jew-hatred, Christian-bashing and back-stabbing of our president, coupled with his anti-Israel conspiracies and the rest of it, were for naught. He only succeeded in destroying himself. Deep down, he knows it. We all know it.

America’s success is his loss. The media will try to breathe life back into Carlson’s collapsing career, as will a variety of dark-money operatives. We witnessed some of that when ABC News went to work with a weak piece of propaganda. MAGA was badly split, they declared, because Carlson and a handful of other reprobates condemned the president and his actions against the Iranian regime. The president, they insist, violated his campaign promises.

But we know better. Peace through strength is not isolationism. Isolation brings neither peace nor strength.

Trump has said for decades that Iran must never be able to obtain nuclear weapons. But Carlson and the left-wing media, as well as the woke isolationists, will continue to press the narrative because the media’s goal is to destroy the president in service to the Democrats and their Marxist-Islamist extremist base, and to destroy constitutional conservatism in pursuit of neo-fascist authoritarianism.

MAGA and Trump won’t stand for it. As I write, Carlson, like a caged animal, is growling and barking about the Jewish state. This is Israel’s war, he rants. I guess that explains why his Qatari and Saudi masters have taken up arms against the Iranian regime? On behalf of Israel and the Jews?

Think again, Tucker.

God bless our president, our armed forces and the people of the United States!