Don’t call it war

If you walk through central London or other major cities in Western countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and across Europe, you may see Iranians gathering and openly supporting actions taken by the United States and Israel against the Iranian regime. One chant that can clearly be heard at these protests is: “USA, Israel—Thank you, thank you!”

For some people watching these scenes, questions naturally come to mind: How and why would people support attacks connected to their own country?

The answer lies in how people distinguish between Iran and the Iranian regime. Iranians clearly separate their country from the political system that rules it. Many deliberately avoid saying “Islamic Republic of Iran” and instead refer to it as the “Islamic Republic in Iran,” emphasizing that the regime does not represent the Iranian nation itself.

From this perspective, the situation is not about attacking Iran. It is about confronting a radical Islamic system that has taken control of the country and does not reflect the will of its people. The goal, as many Iranians describe it, is to remove that system and return the country to the people.

Because of this distinction, many Iranians do not see recent attacks as attacks on their country or on their population. Instead, they believe that these actions are directed at the regime and ultimately serve the citizens of Iran.

This perspective helps explain the scenes taking place in London. Iranian protesters gather almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon in front of 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British prime minister. After gathering there, protesters march toward the Iranian embassy in London, which they describe as an occupied embassy that represents the regime rather than the Iranian people.

These protests are also a way for Iranians abroad to speak on behalf of those inside the country who cannot safely express their views. Protesters say their voices reflect the feelings of their brethren living under continued restrictions and repression.

The chants heard at these protests carry both gratitude and determination. One chant expresses appreciation toward countries seen as helping the Iranian people challenge the regime: “USA, Israel—Thank you, thank you!”

Another chant honors those who lost their lives in protests against the regime: “We swear by the blood of those who were killed by the Iranian regime that we will stand until the end.”

For the demonstrators, these words represent more than political slogans. They are a promise to continue until the system ruling Iran changes.

Every attack reported in the news means something very different to Iranians who oppose the regime. For them, each strike represents revenge for the people the regime has killed and for the dreams it has destroyed. It also reminds them of the cost paid over decades. For 47 years, millions of Iranians have been forced to leave their homes and build new lives far away from everything they loved.

This is why Iranians abroad sometimes celebrate actions taken against the regime. They believe that the removal of the current system could open a path toward freedom and allow Iran to belong fully to its people again.

For them, the issue is not a conflict between nations. It is about the future of their country.

So don’t call it war. The people in Iran are calling it a rescue mission.