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Mazdak Soudbakhsh

Mazdak Soudbakhsh

Mazdak Soudbakhsh is an Iranian writer based in London.

Anti-Iranian Regime Protest in Gothenburg, Sweden
Opinion
Don’t call it war
For the Iranian people, who have suffered under an oppressive regime for nearly five decades, it’s more like a rescue mission.
Mar. 17, 2026
Mazdak Soudbakhsh