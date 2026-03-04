A recent policy paper by the Dor Moriah think tank, “Russian-Speaking Immigrants in Israel’s System of Competing Solidarities,” analyzes the position of immigrants from the former USSR within the broader social structure of the State of Israel. It argues that Israeli society is best understood not as a unified “melting pot” nor as a fully multicultural federation, but as a system of competing solidarities—distinct identity groups that coexist through fragile compromises rather than shared consensus.

Within this fragmented structure, Russian-speaking immigrants have achieved high levels of functional integration while remaining symbolically peripheral.

The paper begins by outlining Israel’s structural configuration. Israeli society is divided along multiple intersecting axes: religious versus secular; Ashkenazi versus Mizrahi; Jewish versus Arab; and ideological divisions between left, right, liberal and ultra-religious camps. These groups hold competing visions of state identity and national purpose. The absence of a formal constitution is interpreted not as an oversight, but rather, as a deliberate strategy to avoid resolving irreconcilable disagreements over religion, democracy and national character.

Instead, Israel operates through Basic Laws and tacit power-sharing arrangements that preserve equilibrium among major blocs. Stability, therefore, is maintained through balance and mutual veto rather than unified civic identity.

Into this system entered the massive wave of Russian-speaking immigration in the 1990s, often referred to as the “Great Aliyah.” Approximately 1 million immigrants—around 15% of the population—arrived within a decade. They were highly educated, disproportionately represented in scientific, medical, engineering and technological fields, and they contributed significantly to Israel’s economic growth and demographic strength. Their arrival strengthened the Jewish majority and fueled the high-tech boom of the 1990s. In economic and institutional terms, their integration was remarkably successful.

However, the core argument of the paper is that symbolic integration did not follow functional incorporation. Russian-speaking immigrants became essential workers, professionals and soldiers, yet did not secure a corresponding place in Israel’s national narrative. Their culture, historical memory and linguistic identity remained largely outside mainstream Israeli symbolism. They were welcomed as demographic and economic assets, but not fully embraced as co-authors of the nation’s collective story.

The paper situates this outcome within historical context, particularly the transformation of Israeli society following the Mizrahi “revolution” of the 1970s and 1980s. Mizrahi Jews, initially marginalized under Ashkenazi cultural dominance, mobilized politically and culturally to redefine Israeli identity. Through protest movements, electoral shifts (notably the 1977 “Mahapach”), and the rise of parties like Shas, Mizrahim secured symbolic rehabilitation and reshaped national norms. By the 1990s, Israeli identity was already pluralized, and Ashkenazi hegemony had weakened.

Russian immigrants to Israel attend an event at the Jerusalem Convention Center marking the 25th anniversary of the great aliyah from the former Soviet Union, Dec. 24, 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Russian-speaking immigrants arrived after this transformation.

Unlike earlier immigrants from the European continent, they were unable to assimilate into a stable Ashkenazi elite culture. And at the same time, they did not replicate Mizrahi-style collective mobilization capable of redefining symbolic hierarchies. Their largely secular, Soviet-influenced background just didn’t align neatly with dominant religious or Middle Eastern identity narratives. Nor did they possess a unifying moral narrative of discrimination within Israel that could galvanize broad solidarity.

Several structural mechanisms reinforced their peripheral status. First, the community developed extensive cultural and linguistic autonomy. Russian-language media, literature, political parties and social networks created a parallel sociocultural space. While this autonomy facilitated adjustment and preserved identity, it also reduced incentives for broader society to integrate Russian culture into the national mainstream.

Second, political ethnicization contributed to segregation. Russian-speaking voters often supported community-specific parties such as Yisrael Ba’Aliya, and later, Yisrael Beiteinu. Although these parties secured tangible benefits and representation, they also reinforced the perception of Russians as a sectoral interest group rather than a fully integrated component of national politics.

Third, economic success paradoxically limited symbolic claims. Because Russian immigrants integrated relatively quickly into skilled professions and avoided severe poverty or spatial segregation, their grievances lacked the moral urgency associated with earlier marginalized groups. Their utilitarian contribution overshadowed cultural demands.

Russian immigrants to Israel attend an event at the Jerusalem Convention Center marking the 25th anniversary of the great aliyah from the former Soviet Union, Dec. 24, 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

The paper also highlights subtle tensions with other groups. Economic competition in elite sectors sometimes generated resentment. Cultural stereotypes and mutual misunderstandings persisted. The religious establishment posed additional barriers, particularly regarding personal status issues for immigrants not recognized under halachah, Jewish law. These factors fostered and maintained social distance without producing overt conflict.

Looking forward, the paper outlines several possible trajectories. The most likely scenario is gradual assimilation, as subsequent generations become increasingly Hebrew-speaking and culturally integrated. Alternatively, a durable subculture may persist, sustained by ongoing immigration and bilingual cultural production. A third possibility involves political mobilization around secular-liberal values, potentially transforming Russian-speaking Israelis into a broader secular coalition. Less likely but conceivable is renewed conflict in the event of large future immigration waves.

In conclusion, the Russian-speaking aliyah functions as a diagnostic case for Israel’s structural dynamics. Their experience demonstrates that in a system of competing solidarities, economic incorporation does not automatically translate into symbolic inclusion.

Israel’s stability depends on negotiated coexistence among distinct identity blocs, but this model also limits the emergence of a cohesive civic nation. Russian-speaking immigrants thus embody a broader question facing Israeli society: whether it can evolve toward a shared civic identity that transcends communal segmentation, or whether it will remain a constellation of parallel solidarities coexisting without full integration.