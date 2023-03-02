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Opinion

The Israeli judicial system under scrutiny

Justices must follow laws objectively and be accountable to the people in order to prevent mistrust and contempt.

Mar. 2, 2023
Shmuel Katz
Israeli Supreme Court president Esther Hayut and fellow justices arrive for a court hearing on petitions demanding the annulment of the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri as a government minister, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israeli Supreme Court president Esther Hayut and fellow justices arrive for a court hearing on petitions demanding the annulment of the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri as a government minister, at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Shmuel Katz
Shmuel Katz Shmuel Katz
Dr. Shmuel Katz is a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies.

To the best of my knowledge, nowhere in the free world outside of Israel do you have a self-appointed, ideologically aligned and self-serving group of judges and prosecutors who are not accountable to anybody. Yet the Israeli Supreme Court has the power to overturn laws passed by the legally and freely elected members of the Knesset. This situation could be called a “judiciary dictatorship,” which should not exist in any democratic country.

In the United States, for example, the Department of Justice and the FBI have become an arm of the Democratic Party and are using an obvious double standard in regard to indictments and prosecutions. However, this could be challenged and changed if the Republican Party gains power. In contrast, under the current Israeli system there is no constitution, and judges and prosecutors will not change even if elections bring a different party to power.

The radical Israeli left, even though they are a relatively small group, have some oblivious supporters in the general population who are notorious for being very noisy. They are now protesting vigorously. They are acting like this because they are afraid of losing even more power if their allies in the judiciary are forced to comply with a new set of democratically implemented legal reforms.

The fact that these people are using extensive international anti-Israel pressure on the legally and democratically elected Israeli government shows very clearly that they do not care about the stability of the State of Israel. They are totally ignoring the fact that, should they return to power, they themselves are going to become the victims of their current bashing of the State of Israel.

Self-serving antisemites on the radical right, the radical left and radical Islam do not care how Jewish you are or even if you are not Jewish at all. They will try to destroy anybody who stands in their way, as their aspirations are mainly about gaining money, power, control, connections and so on.

Let us hope that wisdom prevails and tomorrow will be better than yesterday.

Dr. Shmuel Katz was born in Hungary and raised in Israel. He served as an IDF officer in the Six-Day War and gained extensive trauma experience during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. He is double-boarded in surgery; a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies; and is on the board of many pro-Israel organizations.

Originally published by Israel National News.

Judicial Reform Politics and Knesset
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