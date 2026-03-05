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Judicial Reform

Matthew Taub
Israel News
Get off computer and meet with legislators, police, pro-Israel activist Matthew Taub tells Canadians
Taub told JNS that he founded Unapologetically Jewish, “because I’ve got tired of hearing, ‘I’m scared, and I don’t know what I need to do.’”
Jan. 2, 2026
Dave Gordon
Yitzhak Amit
Israel News
Levin demands Supreme Court cancel ‘radical left’ event
“Supreme Court justices are prohibited from advancing their personal political agendas,” the justice minister wrote.
Jan. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Bezalel Smotrich
Israel News
Smotrich slams top justice, says court stifles democracy
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to apologize for what he said amounted to a murder threat against the Supreme Court president..
Dec. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
Gali Baharav-Miara
Israel News
Knesset approves first reading of bill to split attorney general’s powers
The supporters of judicial reform have argued that combining both roles places too much power in the hands of a single individual.
Oct. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
The Israeli Air Force practicing aerial refueling of fighter jets in Israeli airspace. The exercise simulated long-range flight deep behind enemy lines, Aug. 18, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF probing anti-gov’t message sent from official number
The text message included a link to a video accusing the government of being a “coalition of division, evasion [of military service], and the devastation of Oct. 7.”
Jun. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Analysis
Trump sets out to ‘save Bibi Netanyahu’ with bombshell call to drop all charges
In doing so, the president is not only correcting the misdeeds of his predecessors, he is calling for Israel’s democracy and national security to be strengthened.
Jun. 26, 2025
Alex Traiman
A window that was found shattered at the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, June 6, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
No evidence found for alleged right-wing attack on Supreme Court, Israel Police says
Rally organizers said the lack of evidence “proves that this was a false blood libel against 100,000 right-wing protesters.”
Jun. 26, 2025
Israeli Minister of Justice Yariv Levin seen during a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on September 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ????? ????? ???? ???? ?? ??????? ??????
Israel News
Levin to speak at protest against ‘Supreme Court rule’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to show up en masse at the protest to show support for “true democracy.”
Jun. 4, 2025
JNS Staff
Yariv Levin, Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel News
Keeping Shin Bet chief in office harms national security, minister says
Justice Minister Yariv Levin calls to boycott agency head Ronen Bar.
Apr. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, soon to be justice minister, and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak at the legislature in Jerusalem, Dec. 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s judicial selection law feted as overdue correction
Leftwing critics of the legislation said it compromises judges’ independence, whereas a prominent rightwing activist said it was too mild.
Mar. 27, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Netanyahu, Bar
Analysis
Israeli right mulls asking Trump to push judicial reform
A prominent jurist launched the debate by calling for U.S. sanctions against officials whom he said are part of the “global deep state.”
Mar. 27, 2025
Canaan Lidor
The Knesset plenum in Jerusalem. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset votes to reform Judicial Selection Committee
The law replaces two spots on the committee with attorneys appointed by coalition and opposition, respectively, instead of members of the Israel Bar Association.
Mar. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Amos Fried
Opinion
Israel’s right-wing coalition still can’t right a broken legal system
A. Amos Fried
Jesse Ferris
Opinion
Strengthening democracy and defending the Jewish state
Jesse Ferris
Haim Ramon
Opinion
How the Israel Democracy Institute abandoned both Israel and democracy
Haim Ramon
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Netanyahu deserves exoneration, not a pardon
Ruthie Blum
Odelia Kedmi
Opinion
How the hostage campaign reshaped Israel’s war priorities for the country and its leader
Odelia Kedmi
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Kudos to Trump for mentioning the USAF mechanics
Ruthie Blum
Yisrael Medad
Opinion
Israel’s ‘privileged class’: Its roots and its rot
Yisrael Medad
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