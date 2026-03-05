Judicial Reform
Get off computer and meet with legislators, police, pro-Israel activist Matthew Taub tells Canadians
Taub told JNS that he founded Unapologetically Jewish, “because I’ve got tired of hearing, ‘I’m scared, and I don’t know what I need to do.’”
“Supreme Court justices are prohibited from advancing their personal political agendas,” the justice minister wrote.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to apologize for what he said amounted to a murder threat against the Supreme Court president..
The supporters of judicial reform have argued that combining both roles places too much power in the hands of a single individual.
The text message included a link to a video accusing the government of being a “coalition of division, evasion [of military service], and the devastation of Oct. 7.”
In doing so, the president is not only correcting the misdeeds of his predecessors, he is calling for Israel’s democracy and national security to be strengthened.
Rally organizers said the lack of evidence “proves that this was a false blood libel against 100,000 right-wing protesters.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to show up en masse at the protest to show support for “true democracy.”
Justice Minister Yariv Levin calls to boycott agency head Ronen Bar.
Leftwing critics of the legislation said it compromises judges’ independence, whereas a prominent rightwing activist said it was too mild.
A prominent jurist launched the debate by calling for U.S. sanctions against officials whom he said are part of the “global deep state.”
The law replaces two spots on the committee with attorneys appointed by coalition and opposition, respectively, instead of members of the Israel Bar Association.
OPINION