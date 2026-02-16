More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities: A country being emptied

Homes and shrines have been destroyed or desecrated. Families have fled under threat, fearing a repetition of the horrors that defined their past.

Steven Emerson, Frank Wolf
Church of Saint Simeon Stylites in Aleppo, Syria
The Church of Saint Simeon Stylites in Aleppo, Syria, is considered to be one of the oldest surviving ruins of a church building in the world. Credit: Bernard Gagnon via Wikimedia Commons.
Steven Emerson
Steven Emerson Steven Emerson
Steven Emerson is executive director of the Investigative Project on Terrorism. He is the author of eight books and the producer of multiple award-winning documentaries, including “Jihad in America: The Grand Deception,” an exposé of the Muslim Brotherhood’s covert infrastructure in the United States.
Frank Wolf
Frank Wolf Frank Wolf
Frank Wolf served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiringin 2015 to focus on advancing human rights and religious freedom. He is the author of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. Wolf has held numerous leadership roles, including Baylor University’s Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom and commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
(Feb. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The collapse of Kurdish autonomy did not inaugurate Syria’s current phase of violence; it confirmed a pattern already in motion. Long before Kurdish towns were pressured into surrender, Syria’s religious minorities were being subjected to a systematic campaign of intimidation, siege and erasure.

Christians, Druze, Yazidis and Alawites—each distinct in history and identity—have faced the same progression: accusation, coercion, violence, displacement and silence.

What unites these assaults is not spontaneity, but method. Across communities, violence has been deployed not merely to punish but to reshape demographics and consolidate control. The objective is not reconciliation. It is submission—achieved incrementally, normalized diplomatically and obscured narratively.

Christianity was born on Syrian soil. Antioch was among the earliest centers of the church; Damascus is inseparable from the conversion of St. Paul. For nearly two millennia, Christian communities survived conquest and upheaval. What they face today is different in kind—not episodic persecution, but elimination by attrition.

Over the past year, Christian life in Syria has been steadily dismantled. Churches have been shelled or vandalized. Clergy have been detained, threatened or forced into silence. Christian neighborhoods, particularly in mixed areas, have been subjected to raids and intimidation under accusations of “foreign loyalty” or insufficient ideological conformity. These are not legal charges; they are religious indictments.

The suicide bombing of a Christian church in Damascus was not only an act of terror but a declaration: Sanctuaries no longer protect. In some areas, worship itself has become dangerous. In the aftermath, attendance collapsed—not because faith diminished but because survival intervened.

Education has become another front. An increasing number of Christian parents and other minorities report that children are pressured to recite jihadist slogans and conform to religious practices alien to their faith as a condition of acceptance. This is not social friction; it is coercion at the level of identity. When education becomes indoctrination, coexistence has already failed.

No formal decree ordering Christians out has been issued. None is required. Fear, isolation and abandonment have done the work more efficiently. What remains of Christian Syria survives at the mercy of forces that tolerate Christians only insofar as they are silent or compliant or both.

If Christian persecution has been incremental, the assault on the Druze has been openly genocidal. In July 2025, regime forces and allied jihadist militias killed an estimated 3,000 Druze civilians in one of the bloodiest sectarian massacres since the fall of the former Syrian regime of Bashar Assad. Homes were torched. Druze-run hospitals were overrun, with doctors and nurses murdered inside.

One atrocity became emblematic: the execution of the Saraya family. Jihadist fighters allied with the regime rounded up the male members of the family, blindfolded and handcuffed them, marched them to Tishreen Square and executed them with machine-gun fire. The perpetrators filmed the killings themselves—an act of deliberate terror intended to warn the Druze population that lineage itself was now a death sentence. One of the victims of this terrorist massacre was an American Druze named Hossam Saraya from Oklahoma, which triggered an FBI counterterrorism investigation.

In an extraordinary interview with Ynet news, Druze religious leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, thanked Israel for preventing a much greater slaughter—“Israel saved us from genocide.” He told the media outlet, “The only crime for which we were murdered was being Druze. … This is an ISIS-style government, established as a direct continuation of Al-Qaeda.” (The elite media totally ignored this interview.) His words carried unusual gravity: absent outside force, he said, the killing would not have stopped. That admission underscores a devastating reality—Druze survival depended not on the Syrian state, but on external deterrence.

Nevertheless, Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey, has become a veritable negotiator for the Syrian regime in demanding that Israel withdraw its insistence on a demilitarized zone from the Golan Heights to Damascus to protect the Druze, as well as its northern border, from terrorist attacks. This is not Israeli “aggression,” even though Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani) continues to blame Israel for all his problems. Videos of displays of Syria’s jihadist soldiers chanting “Death to the Jews,” along with massive Islamist demonstrations in Syria threatening infidels, tell the true story.

Even with Israel trying to protect the Druze, the Syrian regime and its jihadist militias continue to viciously torment them. Some 200 Druze women and children have been held hostage by jihadists for the last four months. Druze areas, particularly Suwayda, have been subjected to sustained siege conditions—electricity cut for as long as 12 to 20 hours a day, major roads systematically closed and intermittent shelling that keeps civilians in a state of constant fear. Economic life has been strangled. Aid has been obstructed.

Despite repeated promises by al-Sharaa to conduct investigations into the July massacre in Suwayda, no credible inquiry has occurred. No commanders have been named. No perpetrators arrested. The absence of accountability has functioned as permission, signaling that violence against the Druze carries no cost.

For Yazidis, the current violence reopens wounds that never healed. Still recovering from ISIS’s genocidal campaign, Yazidi communities in Syria have again been displaced. Homes and shrines have been destroyed or desecrated. Families have fled under threat, fearing a repetition of the horrors that defined their recent past.

The most alarming development is the destabilization of camps and detention facilities holding ISIS-linked families. As Kurdish forces were forced to withdraw, security deteriorated. Radicalized networks reasserted themselves. Yazidis, already marked for extermination once, understand the implications.

Alawite communities, long associated—fairly or not—with the former regime, have not been spared. In coastal regions, Alawite villages accused of insufficient loyalty have faced retaliatory violence, mass arrests and killings.

The purpose is discipline. Alawites are being taught that neutrality is unacceptable, that ambiguity invites punishment. Entire villages have been emptied. Families have disappeared into detention systems with no transparency and no recourse.

Taken together, these assaults reveal a coherent strategy rather than a series of disconnected crises. Each community is targeted differently, but the mechanics are identical.

First comes accusation: disloyalty, foreign alignment, resistance to unity. Then comes pressure: raids, infrastructure cutoffs, road closures, economic strangulation. Violence follows—sometimes spectacular, sometimes incremental. Displacement becomes inevitable.

The fears of Syria’s minorities that al-Sharaa’s forced centralization of governmental power and the concomitant stripping of local sovereignty will bring even more catastrophes are not exaggerated. A significant portion of Syria’s reconstituted military leadership and rank-and-file emerged from networks that were forged under the command of al-Sharaa, drawing heavily on fighters previously aligned with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. That organization developed a record of violent repression in areas it controlled, particularly toward religious and ethnic minorities, while governing through the enforcement of Sharia.

The incorporation of these former combatants into state security structures all but guarantees future massacres, religious coercion, sectarian abuse and doctrinal enforcement of Islamic law, which has already begun in various areas under government control.

The impending death knell of additional thousands of Syrian minorities in the very near future was ominously sounded by Sam Brownback, former senator and U.S.ambassador-at-large, who candidly warned two weeks ago during a conference on international religious freedom that “these groups must be allowed to maintain their own security forces, or I guarantee you today, a genocide will happen in Syria.”

Editor’s Note:

“The silent genocide of Syria’s minorities” is a four-part series that documents the systematic destruction of Kurdish self-rule in Syria and the coordinated persecution of the country’s other religious minorities—Christians, Druze, Yazidis and Alawites—through siege, massacre, forced displacement and impunity. It draws on eyewitness reporting, scores of interviews with representatives of Syrian minorities, unreleased U.S. intelligence reports, hundreds of confirmed videos, and documented atrocities. The series exposes how Western diplomatic silence and media malpractice enabled an unreconstructed jihadist regime to implement a deliberate strategy of demographic cleansing.

Part 1: The Betrayal of the Kurds

Part 3: Diplomatic Treachery and Media Malpractice

Part 4: A Documentary Call to Act

Middle East U.S. Foreign Policy Media Syria
EXPLORE JNS
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
U.S. News
Oct. 7 reshaped US terror threat landscape, new House report says
Rep. Andrew Garbarino said that the mission to protect the United States from terrorists “requires persistent vigilance and adaptation to keep pace with the contemporary threat environment.”
September 11, 2026 02:38 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former Israeli hostage Agam Berger with her parents, Meirav and Shlomi, aboard an Israeli Air Force helicopter en route to a hospital following her release after 482 days in Hamas captivity, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Our prayers for return of the hostages were fulfilled
“Dear people of Israel, it turns out that our blessings work,” the prime minister said ahead of the Hebrew New Year.
September 12, 2026 11:00 AM
JNS Staff
Silver Spring Jewish Center, in Montgomery County, Md. Credit: Bohemian Baltimore via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: Judge shields Maryland synagogue from gun restrictions in time for High Holidays
“We now have the ability to ensure the protection of our institution as we go into this critical time,” Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro told JNS.
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Boy George on stage at Temple Sholom with Rabbi Dan Moscovitz. Vancouver, British Columbia. Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Rhonda Dent Photography.
World News
In Vancouver, Boy George performs ‘We Will Dance Again’ for first time in public
“I went to the Nova exhibit,” the British musical artist told the audience about his inspiration for the song. “So it was like walking into my world.”
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The ethnic cleansers of Whitehall
Melanie Phillips
Uzay Bulut
Opinion
How a multicultural Turkish city became Muslim
Uzay Bulut