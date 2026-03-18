Facts & Logic About the Middle East (FLAME)

FLAME (Facts and Logic About the Middle East) has since 1979 publicized the truth about Israel and Middle East conflicts to the American public. FLAME works to expose false propaganda that might harm the interests of the United States and its allies in that area of the world, by publishing monthly hasbarah (educating and clarifying) messages in mainstream media, such as the New York Times, National Review, Commentary, American Spectator, Washington Times National Weekly, Los Angeles Times and others, including college newspapers, local Jewish publications and small-town newspapers across the United States and Canada.