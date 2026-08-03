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Pride display in Washington state defaced with Nazi symbol, local council says

“This hate symbol represents the murderous program that extinguished the lives of six million Jews, gay men and other marginalized people,” the San Juan County Council stated.

San Juan County Courthouse.
San Juan County Courthouse in Friday Harbor, Wash. Credit: Konrad Roeder via Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 3, 2026 / JNS)

An LGBT pride display in San Juan County, an island in northwest Washington state, was defaced with a Nazi symbol last month, according to the county’s council.

“This is in the context of the almost immediate covering of similar displays the previous two years, and this year, it descended to a new low when it was tagged with a Nazi swastika,” the San Juan County Council stated. “This hate symbol represents the murderous program that extinguished the lives of six million Jews, gay men and other marginalized people.”

The swastika was removed after two days, according to the council.

“We must continue to make clear that this type of behavior has no place here,” it stated.

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